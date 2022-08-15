ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services

ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport Candle Company Closing After 3 Years in Business

Northport's own Yellowhammer Candle Company will permanently close its doors in October and end operations at the family business three years after its launch. In an August 4 announcement on the company's Facebook page, the owners thanked the community for their support over the years. They cited several reasons for closing, including personal health issues and an increase in the cost of supplies.
NORTHPORT, AL
