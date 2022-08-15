Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
wbrc.com
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
wbrc.com
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
wbrc.com
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
Northport Candle Company Closing After 3 Years in Business
Northport's own Yellowhammer Candle Company will permanently close its doors in October and end operations at the family business three years after its launch. In an August 4 announcement on the company's Facebook page, the owners thanked the community for their support over the years. They cited several reasons for closing, including personal health issues and an increase in the cost of supplies.
