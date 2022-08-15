ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Paulson Debuts Super Short Pixie Haircut On Red Carpet: Photos

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson is always switching up her hairstyles but her latest look may just be our favorite. The 47-year-old showed off a brand new hair makeover that was a super short pixie cut on the red carpet at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Aug. 13.

Sarah Paulson debuted a brand new, dark brown pixie cut hair makeover at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Aug. 13. (Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock)

At the event, Sarah looked stunning with a super dark brown hair color that was extra short and a mix of a pixie cut on the top and a buzz cut in the back. Her hair was swept to one side while her sides were left curled at the bottoms. She styled her new haircut with a sultry smokey eye and a bright red lip.

Sarah Paulson was rocking a platinum blonde, super short bob these past few months. (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

As for her outfit, Sarah rocked a plunging black oversized tuxedo dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The Marc Jacobs maxi featured exaggerated shoulders and extra long sleeves while two buttons at her waist and two pockets completed the look. The rest of the gown flowed into a straight skirt and she topped her look off with a diamond choker necklace.

Sarah’s new hairstyle is a complete 180 from her previous look. Earlier this summer, back in June, Sarah was at the Tony Awards rocking a platinum blonde pixie cut that was a bit longer than her new cut. She had her hair slicked back and parted to the side with longer pieces in the front.

She styled her hair with a poofy gold bedazzled cheetah print dress, a dark red lip, and a smokey eye. However, before the summer, Sarah was rocking a super short platinum blonde bob.

