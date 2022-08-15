Read full article on original website
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups
While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
Tippecanoe-Bellbrook high school football game moved to neutral site
TIPP CITY — Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School football game against Bellbrook has been moved to Butler High School in Vandalia. This is due to construction taking place at City Park, according to the Tippecanoe athletic webpage. The start time remains at 7 p.m. and remains a home...
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Mom remembers teen who died less than a week before the start of his senior year
Reuben Hinsdale, 17, died in what Independence police are calling an "incident with a motor vehicle," saying he somehow fell from one on Independence Station Road on Saturday.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store
Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store. “Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
Woman leads Mason police on more than 40-minute pursuit before arrest
MASON, Ohio — On Saturday morning, Mason police responded to a call of a woman asleep at the wheel on East Main at Mason Montgomery Road. Once police attempted to make a traffic stop she fled, leading them on a wild goose chase. Police identified the woman was 40-year-old...
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple murder back in Ohio
Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
