wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, August 18, 2022: Michigan short on hospital beds for youth mental health patients
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan’s top doctor told a federal judge this week that the state does not have enough hospital beds to meet the demand for behavioral and psychiatric treatment for children. The Detroit News...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Tv20detroit.com
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Tv20detroit.com
Daycare open 24 hours is helping fill void for parents working outside 9 to 5 job
WAYNE, Mich. — As students head back to school, many parents struggle with finding a daycare that can suit atypical work schedules. This is an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on daycare staffing. Tiny stepping stones Childcare is that solution. Inspired by parents struggling with non-9...
Fox17
1st human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan detected for 2022 season
LANSING, Mich. — The first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Michigan this season has been detected. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the virus was found in an Oakland County resident’s blood donation. “We want to remind residents of Michigan that...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
E. coli outbreaks almost quintuple, health officials urging increased caution
MDHHS and MDARD say 98 cases of E. coli have been reported in August so far across Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland Counties. Health officials are advising extra caution.
Nurses sue University of Michigan claiming it won’t bargain over safe workloads
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging it is breaking the law by refusing to bargain over nurses’ workloads in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Aug. 15,...
Americajr.com
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
wdet.org
How Zingerman’s managed its way through the pandemic
This month, Michigan restaurants sound the release of COVID-19 relief funds by the American Rescue Plan Act after a report indicated that $180 million in aid remained undispersed. These funds were part of widespread efforts to support an industry that was hit especially hard by the pandemic. States like Michigan issued stay home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
Dream cruise, orchard tours and a Greek fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Mid-August in metro Detroit brings colorful celebrations of cultural heritage, collector cars, the approaching fall harvest and the upcoming return to school. This annual celebration hosted by a St. Clair Shores church offers four days of authentic Greek food and entertainment. Festival highlights include performances of the Hellenic Society for...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
