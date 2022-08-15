Five Guys Restaurant(Image is author's) A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO