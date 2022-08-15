Read full article on original website
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Look: Orem (Utah) football wins season opener on acrobatic touchdown
It’s only August, but we already have a candidate for play of the year. We have seen a double pass for a big gain and a one-handed catch on the sideline, but in the season opener between Orem and East (Utah), the game was decided by a gymnastics act of a touchdown. After Cole Johnson caught a ...
hebervalleyradio.com
Wasatch Football Routs Sky View Friday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Mack Kelson threw a 35-yard scoring toss to Crew Erickson and ran 11 yards for another score as the Wasatch Wasps recorded their first win of the season with a 45-20 rout of Sky View Friday in non-region football play at Wright-Tree Stadium. Chris Cook added touchdown runs...
hebervalleyradio.com
Raptors Dismantle Owlz Friday
OGDEN, Utah-Freddy Achecar and Brian Dansereau had 3 RBI apiece and the Ogden Raptors routed Northern Colorado 14-1 Friday in Pioneer League play at Lindquist Field. Christian Day posted five strikeouts in eight innings of work for the Raptors who improved to 44-32 on the season. The Raptors and Owlz...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
hebervalleyradio.com
Raptors Edge Owlz Thursday
OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered and the Ogden Raptors edged the Northern Colorado Owlz 11-10 Thursday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Nick Bottari homered in the loss for Northern Colorado. The Raptors improved to 43-32 on the season in victory. The Owlz fell to 27-44 in the loss. The...
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Owlz Rout Raptors Wednesday
OGDEN, Utah-Abdel Guadalupe homered twice and Brandon Crosby and Dakota Popham also homered and the Northern Colorado Owlz blasted Ogden 19-4 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Preston Snavely posted six strikeouts in seven innings of work to secure the win for Northern Colorado. Freddy Achecar posted two...
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Five Guys Restaurants Serve Good Hamburgers And More
Five Guys Restaurant(Image is author's) A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
