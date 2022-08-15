ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springtime#Bengals#American Football#Cardinals
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ESPN Analyst Shares A Bold Trey Lance Prediction

Over the last three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers, when healthy, have been one of the NFL’s elite teams. With Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback, they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. In that Super Bowl matchup, they held a late lead over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Jessie Bates’ New Situation

The Derwin James contract extension will have an impact on the next deal of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. But the effect of which may differ, depending on who you ask. James’ four-year, $76.4 million deal with $42 million guaranteed was negotiated by David Mulugheta, who is also Bates’ agent....
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy