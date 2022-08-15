Read full article on original website
Related
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Seeks Applicants for Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on the Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 1st. Comprised of seven members, at least five of whom are Howard County residents, the Board’s responsibilities include:. Reviewing...
Howard County Executive Ball Seeks Members for Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 26th, 2022. Our Adult Public Guardianship Review Board advocates to ensure vulnerable adults have a voice concerning their day-to-day affairs...
Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award
ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing
CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. Variable message boards and signs will be posted to alert the public of the project and corresponding road closure. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
