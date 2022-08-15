CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. Variable message boards and signs will be posted to alert the public of the project and corresponding road closure. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.

