Howard County, MD

howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing

CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. Variable message boards and signs will be posted to alert the public of the project and corresponding road closure. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
WOODSTOCK, MD

