Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Crews installing pillars for Alabama 20 overpass
Construction crews began installing the three pillars for the Alabama 20 overpass this week while the lawsuit over rights of way appraisals on the Decatur project continues in Limestone County Circuit Court.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Life-threatening hazmat spill occurs in north Alabama town, evacuation urged
Updated at 3:33 p.m.: The intersection in Rainsville is expected to be closed until late Thursday night as crews continue cleanup of a hazardous materials spill in the northeast Alabama town. HazMat teams from Atlanta and Nashville are in route to the site, the DeKalb County EMA said. A voluntary evacuation at the intersection remains in place.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
WSFA
55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees. 55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted...
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
WAFF
Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area. The closures will impact the southbound...
Plane goes down near Huntsville Executive Airport
A small plane went down near Huntsville Executive Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
Athens machine shop expanding, to add 5 jobs
A family-owned Athens machine shop is planning an expansion. ROW Manufacturing Inc., on Durham Drive in the Breeding Industrial Park, is pumping $521,900 into its operations, adding new equipment and creating as many as five new jobs over the next three years. The shop has been in business for 44...
Rollout for Artemis I mission happening Tuesday evening
The rollout is the process of moving the Space Launch System (SLS) Rocket and Orion Spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39 B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
