'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.
WATCH: Michael Irvin Tries, Fails to Break Up Bar Fight
A fistfight reportedly broke out at a Dallas bar Monday with Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin in attendance. Irvin, however, wasn’t throwing punches. Rather he was attempting to de-escalate the situation. Keyword “attempting,” as his efforts failed. Irvin arrived into town after appearing on ESPN‘s “First Take” in New York City that morning. He and a friend were playing pool at Knockout Sports Bar when a fan walked up to Irvin looking to get a picture, per TMZ Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning CeeDee Lamb News
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was spotted in sweats not participating in team drills. Just a few hours later, fans learned the reason why. According to a report from Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, Lamb is dealing with a foot injury. Gehlken did mention that Lamb was NOT in a walking boot and seemed to be walking just fine.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
La’el Collins does first 11-on-11 work of summer
Bengals tackle La'el Collins has missed practice time this summer with a back injury and to attend to personal matters, but he’s making his way back to full speed. Collins took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time at Friday’s practice and said afterward that he felt like things are starting to come together for him.
Christian McCaffrey Consulted With Legendary NFL Running Back
Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey reportedly met with a legendary NFL running back earlier this offseason. CMC picked the brain of a Hall-of-Fame player who utilized a similar play style during his 12 years in the league: former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk. The two reportedly discussed how McCaffrey can remain...
Caden Sterns condemns youth football drill (+VIDEO)
Caden Sterns had this to say about a youth football drill. Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns responded to a video posted on Twitter of a football drill. The second-year Broncos safety has seen a lot of hits at practice during his time playing football. Sterns was not impressed with what the kids were being asked to do in the video.
