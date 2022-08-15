ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Boone News-Republican

Boone's Autumn Nigro-Weaver named National 'Miss Amazing' Queen, first deaf winner

In January 2022, Autumn Nigro-Weaver of Boone was named Amazing Iowa Senior Miss. Last month, she traveled to Nashville to compete on the national stage, where she took home the honor of National Miss Amazing Senior Miss Queen. The organization’s objective is: “Ensuring equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to...
BOONE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy