Boone News-Republican
Boone's Autumn Nigro-Weaver named National 'Miss Amazing' Queen, first deaf winner
In January 2022, Autumn Nigro-Weaver of Boone was named Amazing Iowa Senior Miss. Last month, she traveled to Nashville to compete on the national stage, where she took home the honor of National Miss Amazing Senior Miss Queen. The organization’s objective is: “Ensuring equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to...
Boone News-Republican
Local Spokes' e-bikes help cyclists of varying abilities access Iowa's 'beautiful trails'
Taylor and Emily Christensen weren’t exactly avid cyclists when Taylor bought a couple of electric bikes he saw in a Facebook ad. “My wife and I fell in love with the bikes,” he said. Riding together to the High Trestle Trail Bridge was not an option before they...
