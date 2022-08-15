Read full article on original website
World Insurance Associates Increases Rhode Island Presence with the Acquisition of Howard Russell Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Howard Russell Insurance. was founded in 1956 by. Howard E. Russell. , Jr., and his wife,...
Health insurance rates rising 10% in NY
Leader, The (Corning, NY) Health insurance rates will increase on average 9.7% next year for individuals and 7.9% for small group plans, state records show. The insurance premium rate increases came in well below the proposed rates sought by health insurers, which requested rate hikes of nearly 19% and 16.5% for individuals and small group plans, respectively.
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
Experts: Inflation Reduction Act keeps health care premiums low in West Virginia
Times West Virginian (Fairmont) Among the changes ushered in with the act, which was signed into law this week by President. , is a continuation of subsidies for health care insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act that were brought in with the American Rescue Plan. These subsidies dropped the...
Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'
(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
N.J. Gov. Murphy, N.J. CEO Council, & Social Finance Launch New Jersey Pay It Forward Program to Prepare Students for Good-Paying Jobs in Health Care, IT, Clean Energy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy , the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program - a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor's ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ . The Pay It Forward Program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
Data on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions Reported by Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) (Phantom Networks: Discrepancies Between Reported and Realized Mental Health Care Access In Oregon Medicaid): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions
-- A new study on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Understanding the extent to which beneficiaries can ‘realize’ access to reported provider networks is imperative in mental health care, where there are significant unmet needs. We compared listings of providers in network directories against provider networks empirically constructed from administrative claims among members who were ages sixty-four and younger and enrolled in Oregon’s Medicaid managed care organizations.
CareSource adds seventh state to insurance service portfolio [Dayton Daily News, Ohio]
Aug. 18—Dayton-based insurance company CareSource announced Thursday that it will expand into its seventh state next year, partnering with health plan TrueCare to serve. officials said Thursday that TrueCare received an "intent to award a contract to provide services" for the statewide administration of the. Mississippi Division of Medicaid...
Texas U.S. Attorney: home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
MaineHealth and Anthem settle long-running contract dispute
Times Record, The (Brunswick, ME) Maine's two health care heavyweights, MaineHealth and Anthem , have settled a long-running contract dispute that threatened to upend health markets in the state. Patients with. Anthem. health insurance will continue to receive in-network care at. Maine Medical Center. in. Portland. after the state's biggest...
