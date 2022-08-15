Read full article on original website
Miner, an OnPoint Group company, acquires K&K Material Handling
Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired K&K Material Handling, Inc., a provider and servicer of commercial doors and dock equipment in Wisconsin. This acquisition joins Miner’s expertise with a trusted material handling business that brings more than 40 years of local experience, Miner explained, while also expanding Miner’s presence in the state of Wisconsin.
