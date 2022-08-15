This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO