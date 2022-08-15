Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
New Mexico campus dorms see a jump in price
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there. Here...
New program offers leg up to people living in international district
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program aims to give a leg up to people living in Albuquerque’s international district. The New Mexico Black Leadership Council hosted an open house for the “Uplift Initiative.” The program brings together community organizations offering a number of resources and services, including help getting healthcare, housing assistance and other needs […]
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque closes Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced the closure of Coronado Park. The announcement was made at the park at 4 p.m. The city put up fencing to block off the now empty park grounds. The city also provided services to those in need at the park. There were...
Desert-bound: Albuquerque to relocate namesake submarine’s sail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque might be a desert, but that isn’t stopping the city’s Parks and Recreation department from bringing home a massive piece of the submarine named after New Mexico’s largest city. In the coming months, the City is planning to relocate the 54-ton sail of the now-decommissioned USS Albuquerque to the city itself. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks
Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the director of the school says they are just following their 'COVID Safe Practices' plan.
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
KRQE News 13
County looking to hire first social worker for Tiny Home Village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are 30 Tiny Homes available near Central and Zuni, but only 4 people lived in them back in March. Now there are 12, with more than 100 applications under review. The county believes there’s been an increase in interest after they changed their sober policy in April. People are no longer required to be sober for 30 days in order to apply.
Albuquerque offers services to homeless at Coronado Park after survey
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering services ahead of the closure of Coronado Park. The city surveyed more than 100 homeless people at the park to see what, if any assistance they need. Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would close this month. The city says they have sent staff to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
APS students dealing with broken air-conditioning units, parents frustrated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a hot start to the school year for some students at Painted Sky Elementary School, all because of broken air-conditioning units. "We'd come in for a second meet-the-teacher event in the classroom, and it was about 85 degrees in my child's classroom," Natalie Chavez, an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, said.
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibailoutpeople.org
Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!
Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
Company that turns waste into fuel opens in Los Lunas
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t […]
Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
KOAT 7
Layers of safety measures to welcome students at Santa Fe Public Schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — As students and teachers in the Santa Fe Public School District get ready for the first day of class on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for many. The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions. "I am very nervous," Chris Lopez,...
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
BCSO investigating fatal rollover near University and Rio Bravo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred Tuesday night near University and Rio Bravo. Officials have confirmed that one person died on the scene. All of northbound University is currently closed. No other information is available at this time.
KOAT 7
Mayor Tim Keller responds to city council vote on 'Safe Outdoor Spaces'
Legislation allowing for safe outdoor spaces originally passed back in June, and multiple organizations applied to open them up on properties throughout our city. On Monday night, however, the council flipped its decision and voted to prevent any new applications from being approved. The city of Albuquerque is still looking...
‘Aggressive biters’: Invasive mosquito species on the rise in Albuquerque
If you're sitting on your patio enjoying the summer evening, you probably wouldn't even notice the Yellow Fever Mosquito—or Aedes Aegypti. Experts say they're smaller, harder to see and swat, and can leave big welts.
Comments / 0