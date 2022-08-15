Read full article on original website
LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors
SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Moms decompress after first day of school drop-offs
SAN ANGELO, Texas- While the kids are away the moms will play! After dropping their kids off for the first day of school, moms were invited to In Vino Veritas to celebrate the new year. “Why don’t y’all do mimosas for all the moms when they have to drop off their kids for the first […]
The Original Henry’s expands parking lot
(KLST/KSAN)– The Original Henry’s first opened it’s doors in the late 1970s. Since then, the restaurant has offered great food, drinks, and hospitality making it a popular spot in San Angelo. “We are beyond blessed with this restaurant,” Rosa Torres, restaurant manager, said. “We have continued my dad’s legacy. He’s been gone 5 years, and […]
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
Homeless rehousing program changes local man's life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development for over $186,000 towards funding the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program. Norman Harris is one of the many people who has benefited from the rehoming program, giving him and many others...
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
Animal Shelter in space crisis with nearly 300 dogs
Concho Valley PAWS shared earlier this month that they have seen a 26% increase in animals this year compared to 2021.
City Council approves $253,500 boilers for Foster Coliseum and Spur Arena
"The coliseum and Spur Arena do share two boiler units, since 1999," Walker explained. "We cannot operate both the coliseum and Spur Arena without having the boiler units operable."
WATCH: Huge Water Main Break Sends Geyser of Water Into the Air in East San Angelo
According to workers on the scene, utility workers hit the water main line at Orient Street and Highland Boulevard in east San Angelo. This sent water flying into the air above the trees until the city could shut it down. Officials recommend avoiding the intersection of Highland Boulevard and South Oaks Street as water has flooded the street. It is currently unknown who exactly hit the waterline but Atmos or their contractor is currently working in the area.
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
Grammy Award Winning Travis Tritt Is Coming to the San Angelo Pac
San Angelo has had a good amount of concerts this year, but none match up to what is coming. Concho Valley, get ready because on September 9th, T-R-O-U-B-L-E is coming to town and its name is Travis Tritt with his "Set In Stone Tour" at the San Angelo PAC. Travis...
UPDATE: Live Video of Crash on FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road
SAN ANGELO- A local man shared live video with San Angelo LIVE! of the crash that occurred this past weekend at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Rd. On Saturday, two white vehicles crashed at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road. Deputy Fire Chief of the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department Jose Rivera said at 2:20 p.m., GCVFD and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Grape Creek Road for a report of a two vehicle crash.
Our Water: The surface water we drink
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The water coming out of the faucets in San Angelo comes from different sources around the Concho Valley but the majority of it comes from the O.H. Ivie lake reservoir. Allison Strube, the city’s Water Utilities Director says, “Surface water is the primary drinking source for the city of San Angelo, […]
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
WATCH: Group of Concerned San Angeloans Protest O'Rourke at Convention Center
SAN ANGELO – A group of concerned San Angeloans calmly protested outside the San Angelo Convention Center Tuesday afternoon as Robert O'Rourke campaigned inside. The protesters said they were not there to attack O'Rourke or his followers. As previously reported, on Aug. 4, during the West Texas Legislative Summit,...
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault
For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
City Sets Stage to Raise Your Taxes
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo will likely lower the tax rate for the FY 2023 budget according to a presentation to council last week by City Finance Director Tina Dierschke. The budget workshop held in council chambers on August 11 ended with council proposing a significant pay raise. The Tom Green County Appraisal District certified the value of all property inside the city limits at $6,929,054,685. This is a 23.5 percent increase over the total value presented at last year’s budget presentation. Of this, $73,865,776 was new properties added. As a rule-of-thumb, every penny…
