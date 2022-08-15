ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Moms decompress after first day of school drop-offs

SAN ANGELO, Texas- While the kids are away the moms will play! After dropping their kids off for the first day of school, moms were invited to In Vino Veritas to celebrate the new year. “Why don’t y’all do mimosas for all the moms when they have to drop off their kids for the first […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Original Henry’s expands parking lot

(KLST/KSAN)– The Original Henry’s first opened it’s doors in the late 1970s. Since then, the restaurant has offered great food, drinks, and hospitality making it a popular spot in San Angelo. “We are beyond blessed with this restaurant,” Rosa Torres, restaurant manager, said. “We have continued my dad’s legacy. He’s been gone 5 years, and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
San Angelo LIVE!

Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open! The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Smoothie King offers a wide variety of smoothies including energy, weight loss, muscle growth, and even just sweet treats. Here is a photo of their menu:
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Jon Wolfe Is Playing City Limits In San Angelo Tonight

Texas/Red Dirt Honky Tonk Star Jon Wolfe is coming to San Angelo tonight (Aug 19th) to play City Limits and it's going to be a great show!. Jon Wolfe has released seven albums which has produced a string of hits throughout his career and he just keeps on knocking them out of the park with each new project. Jon has seven studio albums and two live albums to his credit. His 7th studio album, Dos Corazones was released almost a year ago on September 1st, 2021. His second live album is "Jon Wolfe LIVE At The Legendary Gruene Hall". He released the first live album as a way to follow through on the name of his second album "It All Happened in a Honky Tonk." It was only fitting to record the live album in a legendary honky tonk like Gruene Hall.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight

As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Stained Glass#Back To School#Crafts Plus Food Vendors
FOX West Texas

Homeless rehousing program changes local man's life

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development for over $186,000 towards funding the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program. Norman Harris is one of the many people who has benefited from the rehoming program, giving him and many others...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
103.1 Kickin Country

Reyna’s Annual Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest Is Coming!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is taking over Ranch 277 in Christoval Saturday, September 17th with an awesome music lineup and more!. They’ve cooked up a whole lot more than Tacos for everyone with an awesome music lineup! Headlining this year’s festival is the Josh Abbott Band. The music lineup also features the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon & Texas Double Shot.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Huge Water Main Break Sends Geyser of Water Into the Air in East San Angelo

According to workers on the scene, utility workers hit the water main line at Orient Street and Highland Boulevard in east San Angelo. This sent water flying into the air above the trees until the city could shut it down. Officials recommend avoiding the intersection of Highland Boulevard and South Oaks Street as water has flooded the street. It is currently unknown who exactly hit the waterline but Atmos or their contractor is currently working in the area.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Runaway child may be located in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College  Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday.   According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy