West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 19-21
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Preservation for Non-Professionals, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. - Once Upon...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors
SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Moms decompress after first day of school drop-offs
SAN ANGELO, Texas- While the kids are away the moms will play! After dropping their kids off for the first day of school, moms were invited to In Vino Veritas to celebrate the new year. “Why don’t y’all do mimosas for all the moms when they have to drop off their kids for the first […]
The Original Henry’s expands parking lot
(KLST/KSAN)– The Original Henry’s first opened it’s doors in the late 1970s. Since then, the restaurant has offered great food, drinks, and hospitality making it a popular spot in San Angelo. “We are beyond blessed with this restaurant,” Rosa Torres, restaurant manager, said. “We have continued my dad’s legacy. He’s been gone 5 years, and […]
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open! The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Smoothie King offers a wide variety of smoothies including energy, weight loss, muscle growth, and even just sweet treats. Here is a photo of their menu:
Jon Wolfe Is Playing City Limits In San Angelo Tonight
Texas/Red Dirt Honky Tonk Star Jon Wolfe is coming to San Angelo tonight (Aug 19th) to play City Limits and it's going to be a great show!. Jon Wolfe has released seven albums which has produced a string of hits throughout his career and he just keeps on knocking them out of the park with each new project. Jon has seven studio albums and two live albums to his credit. His 7th studio album, Dos Corazones was released almost a year ago on September 1st, 2021. His second live album is "Jon Wolfe LIVE At The Legendary Gruene Hall". He released the first live album as a way to follow through on the name of his second album "It All Happened in a Honky Tonk." It was only fitting to record the live album in a legendary honky tonk like Gruene Hall.
Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight
As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
Homeless rehousing program changes local man's life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development for over $186,000 towards funding the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program. Norman Harris is one of the many people who has benefited from the rehoming program, giving him and many others...
Animal Shelter in space crisis with nearly 300 dogs
Concho Valley PAWS shared earlier this month that they have seen a 26% increase in animals this year compared to 2021.
It’s Almost Time For Another Cooper’s Concert
Not only does Cooper's BBQ Live in Christoval keep great shows coming to their stage with their Concert Series for 2022, but they have great food and fun games to play as well!. The Cooper's Family has been famous for their Bar-b-que for many years. They're family owned and operated...
Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
Reyna’s Annual Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest Is Coming!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is taking over Ranch 277 in Christoval Saturday, September 17th with an awesome music lineup and more!. They’ve cooked up a whole lot more than Tacos for everyone with an awesome music lineup! Headlining this year’s festival is the Josh Abbott Band. The music lineup also features the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon & Texas Double Shot.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Huge Water Main Break Sends Geyser of Water Into the Air in East San Angelo
According to workers on the scene, utility workers hit the water main line at Orient Street and Highland Boulevard in east San Angelo. This sent water flying into the air above the trees until the city could shut it down. Officials recommend avoiding the intersection of Highland Boulevard and South Oaks Street as water has flooded the street. It is currently unknown who exactly hit the waterline but Atmos or their contractor is currently working in the area.
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
City Council approves $253,500 boilers for Foster Coliseum and Spur Arena
"The coliseum and Spur Arena do share two boiler units, since 1999," Walker explained. "We cannot operate both the coliseum and Spur Arena without having the boiler units operable."
Grammy Award Winning Travis Tritt Is Coming to the San Angelo Pac
San Angelo has had a good amount of concerts this year, but none match up to what is coming. Concho Valley, get ready because on September 9th, T-R-O-U-B-L-E is coming to town and its name is Travis Tritt with his "Set In Stone Tour" at the San Angelo PAC. Travis...
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
The Halloween Spirit Store Will Open Soon In San Angelo
Usually, I get the Halloween spirit when the first Fall chill hits the air. This year, I must be getting premature Halloween spirit, due to all the pumpkin spice in the air. Pumpkin spice, afterall, is the official flavor of the Fall season, the one everyone seems to go hysterical over. It is already showing up everywhere.
Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday. According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
