kafe.com
World’s largest moth found in Western Washington
BELLEVUE, Wash. – It turns out the Giant Northern Hornet isn’t the only really big invasive insect that’s unique to Washington. The state Department of Agriculture is asking the public to be on the lookout for the world’s largest moth after one was spotted in Bellevue.
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
Arizona woman arrested for stabbing outside NWW Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – A woman from Arizona is in jail for stabbing someone outside the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 13th. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says 35-year-old Saralyn Lepchenske pulled out a switchblade during an argument at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kok Road.
