ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Melanie R Travel

Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington

If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
kafe.com

Some Whatcom County beaches open for shellfish harvesting

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County Health officials have given the green light for recreational shellfish harvesting on some local beaches. Recent sample testing in the county’s northern beaches has determined that levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning have lowered to a safe level. Recreational harvesting is now allowed...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation

On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Roadwork planned Sunday at busy Whatcom County intersections

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works warns motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes around the following intersections on Sunday, August 21st, between 6am and 6pm. Hannegan Road at E Smith Road. Everson Goshen Road at E Smith Road. Northwest Drive at W Smith Road. Slater...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellingham Waterfront#Development Plan#Urban Construction#The Boardmill Group
whatcom-news.com

Lynden power outage impacts hundreds, traffic signals out

LYNDEN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports a power outage in the west Lynden area left nearly 600 of their customer addresses without power. The outage is reported to have begun about 5am on Friday, August 19th. Lynden Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of...
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Westside Building Supply transfers ownership to next generation

LYNDEN — One of the largest lumber and building materials suppliers in Whatcom County, Westside Building Supply is transferring ownership of the business to the next generation of the Bovenkamp family. The ownership transfer is scheduled for completion on Sept. 1 as the company is being purchased by family...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

New Owners Rebrand Lynden Senior Living Community

LYNDEN, Wash.- A senior living community in Lynden has new names and new ownership. CarePartners Senior Living has acquired Lynden Manor and given its two facilities distinct names. Its 115 assisted-living units are now known as “Vineyard Park,” while the 28 memory care units are now “Cottage Lane at Lynden...
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week

A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale business opens in new building

FERNDALE, Wash. — Carl’s Mower & Saw reopened August 15th in their new 9,600-square-foot facility at 6209 Portal Way. The new location is next door to where they have been operating for the past 32 years and was due to having outgrown the original location according to General Manager Josh Levien.
FERNDALE, WA
kafe.com

Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy