lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: County approves $20 million purchase of bridge-housing units
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 17, 2022 – After approximately 2 hours of public testimony, the Snohomish County Council with a vote of 3-2 today, will move forward with the agreement to purchase two hotels to significantly boost bridge housing with access to behavioral health services within the County. “The...
Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington
If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest Service proposes charging fee at Whatcom County campground
Fees would also be charged at a trailhead and two boat launches in Skagit County under the proposal.
kafe.com
Some Whatcom County beaches open for shellfish harvesting
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County Health officials have given the green light for recreational shellfish harvesting on some local beaches. Recent sample testing in the county’s northern beaches has determined that levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning have lowered to a safe level. Recreational harvesting is now allowed...
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation
On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
Looking good Bellingham! Whatcom County puts on best face for International Space Station
Ever wondered what Bellingham and Whatcom County looks like from 250 miles above . . . when there aren’t any clouds?
whatcom-news.com
Roadwork planned Sunday at busy Whatcom County intersections
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works warns motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes around the following intersections on Sunday, August 21st, between 6am and 6pm. Hannegan Road at E Smith Road. Everson Goshen Road at E Smith Road. Northwest Drive at W Smith Road. Slater...
whatcom-news.com
Lynden power outage impacts hundreds, traffic signals out
LYNDEN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports a power outage in the west Lynden area left nearly 600 of their customer addresses without power. The outage is reported to have begun about 5am on Friday, August 19th. Lynden Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of...
lyndentribune.com
Westside Building Supply transfers ownership to next generation
LYNDEN — One of the largest lumber and building materials suppliers in Whatcom County, Westside Building Supply is transferring ownership of the business to the next generation of the Bovenkamp family. The ownership transfer is scheduled for completion on Sept. 1 as the company is being purchased by family...
kafe.com
New Owners Rebrand Lynden Senior Living Community
LYNDEN, Wash.- A senior living community in Lynden has new names and new ownership. CarePartners Senior Living has acquired Lynden Manor and given its two facilities distinct names. Its 115 assisted-living units are now known as “Vineyard Park,” while the 28 memory care units are now “Cottage Lane at Lynden...
cascadiadaily.com
Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week
A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale business opens in new building
FERNDALE, Wash. — Carl’s Mower & Saw reopened August 15th in their new 9,600-square-foot facility at 6209 Portal Way. The new location is next door to where they have been operating for the past 32 years and was due to having outgrown the original location according to General Manager Josh Levien.
‘It was a heavy load and it took a lot to get it back up’ after semi rolls on Whatcom road
The highway was closed for more than seven hours while crews worked to clean up after the crash.
kafe.com
Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
This is the best affordable burger in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll results
The local restaurant you voted as having the best burgers is known for its Cajun inferno burger and its classic special sauce.
Rare tick disease hospitalizes Whatcom County man in first case from WA
Anaplasmosis has hospitalized a Whatcom County man in the first locally acquired instance of the tick-borne disease in a human, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The man is in his 80s, and officials report he likely caught the disease after working in the brush in Mason County...
kpug1170.com
Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
