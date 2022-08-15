Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train
Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has said.Campaign for Better Transport said taxing jet fuel at the same rate as petrol and diesel for motorists would help cut carbon emissions from aviation and raise £1.53 billion per year.That money would be enough to scrap the next annual increase in the cost of rail travel, the group said.It’s absurd that the Government chooses to place no tax on aviation fuel, yet heavily taxes petrol and diesel for driversPaul TuohyCampaign for Better Transport listed more than 40 countries that...
Shudiara McMillian doesn’t have a car and relies on city transit in Wilson, North Carolina, to get wherever she needs to go, whether it’s to work or shopping or a medical appointment. Until about two years ago, that could mean a long wait at a bus stop because...
