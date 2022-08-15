A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has said.Campaign for Better Transport said taxing jet fuel at the same rate as petrol and diesel for motorists would help cut carbon emissions from aviation and raise £1.53 billion per year.That money would be enough to scrap the next annual increase in the cost of rail travel, the group said.It’s absurd that the Government chooses to place no tax on aviation fuel, yet heavily taxes petrol and diesel for driversPaul TuohyCampaign for Better Transport listed more than 40 countries that...

