Live! @ Murphy Park Returns In October

Enjoy free concerts, a night of comedy and food trucks

Downtown Glendale is set to host another exciting month of LiVE! @ Murphy Park beginning in October! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 13 nights of FREE fun at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. The downtown area will come to life with the sweet sounds of music and friends gathering. As the sun sets on downtown, the café lights will keep Glendale glowing.

“We are excited to bring live music back to downtown,” said Glendale Special Events Administrator Heidi Barriga. “We can’t wait to showcase all of the amazing talent we have lined up as well as the delicious food truck options and the variety of beers!”

The entertainment runs every Thursday through Saturday in October, beginning on Saturday, October 1. Each night will feature a different act that takes the stage. The full entertainment schedule will be released in September and all shows begin at 7 p.m.

Join us for LiVE! @ Murphy Park in October for entertainment, cool vibes and good times in downtown Glendale! Murphy Park is in the heart of downtown Glendale at 58th and Glendale Avenues, with plenty of free parking.