The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Carbon Monoxide Forces Evacuation of Dallas ApartmentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Coaches, groups working to stop any further violence at North Texas youth football games
LANCASTER, Texas - Just days after a coach was murdered at a youth football game in Lancaster, community groups are talking about ways to stop the senseless violence. One idea that group leaders discussed was the need for security at events. Yaqub Talib has been charged with the murder of...
howafrica.com
7-Year-Old Black Girl Makes History as the Fastest Kid in the Nation, Breaks Junior Olympics Record
Dakota White, a 7-year-old African American girl from Dallas, Texas, is making history as the fastest kid in the nation. She recently set a new national record for the Junior Olympics. Earlier this month, Dakota and her teammates with Xpress Track Club in Fort Worth set a new record in...
People
'Loving Father and Husband': Family Speaks Out After Football Coach Was Allegedly Killed by Opposing Coach
Mike Hickmon was the epitome of a family man. He lived and breathed fatherhood — and sports. But on Saturday, the life of the 43-year-old doting father and beloved youth football coach was cut short after he was allegedly shot to death by a coach on the opposing team after a disagreement during a game in Lancaster, Tex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star
The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco. The two teams will face off...
fox4news.com
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day
DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
What Was a Dallas, Texas Rapper Doing With a Tiger Cub In His House?
Somebody call Joe exotic and tell him to meet us in Oakcliff Dallas, Texas. So according to WFAA, Dallas police found a baby tiger inside of a house while serving a warrant to well-known Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. WHERE IS JOE EXOTIC WHEN YOU NEED HIM?. The police were actually...
wbap.com
Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16). The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.
Couple Looking to Build Their Dallas-Area Dream Home Is Subject of ‘Washington Post’ Report
Like many news outlets, The Washington Post sought and found anecdotal evidence about the struggles of the housing economy. In a story headlined “How [various factors] triggered soaring costs at this dream home,” The Post spotlighted an Orlando couple who, after watching HGTV in 2018, wanted to build their dream home in the Dallas area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
checkoutdfw.com
This is where the rent is most expensive and least expensive in the Dallas area right now
Rent in the Dallas metro “increased sharply” for July, according to an Apartment List report. Dallas rents have increased 1.7% over the past month, and 16% compared to July last year. On average, a one-bedroom in the Dallas area will cost $1,243 monthly and $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
