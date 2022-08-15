ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Texas State
Lancaster, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Lancaster, TX
fox4news.com

FOX 4's Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan's seat on Good Day

DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. "This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately," said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
dmagazine.com

Cuellar Family: Dallas' Tex-Mex Pioneers

It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar's authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren't working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials

A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country's top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb's Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters

DALLAS - In this week's Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
DALLAS, TX
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
