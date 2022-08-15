A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___IRS special agent job ad misrepresented onlineCLAIM: An online job ad shows that all new employees that the IRS intends to hire after a funding boost in the Inflation Reduction Act will be required to carry a firearm and use deadly force if necessary.THE FACTS: The job description does not apply to most potential new employees that the IRS will...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO