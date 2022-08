GATLINBURG, TN -- For the second consecutive year, Rocky Top Sports World has set a new economic impact record. During their 8th year in business, the 80-acre multisport facility welcomed more than 149,000 athletes, spectators, families, and friends to Gatlinburg. The award-winning complex contributed $55.6 million in economic impact during the 2021- 2022 fiscal year, surpassing the previous record of $46.9 million set in 2020-2021.

