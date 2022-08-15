Read full article on original website
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Spring Lake Theatre is presenting Gypsy over the last two weekends in August. Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry powerhouse of a woman, to get her two daughters into show business. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project is presenting A Jersey Cantata, a comedy about four longtime ‘Jersey guys’, from August 18-28. This is the second live, in-person show in The Theater Project’s Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center. Photographer John Posada was on hand at a dress rehearsal to take photos.
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022. This free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10:00am – 6:00pm, rain or shine. The Fall Fest community celebration will offer games, family activities, delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.
There’s a free wind blowing off the ocean this August 6, 2022 evening as an enthusiastic crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ readies itself for a nostalgic evening of music from the top ’70s folk-rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along...
The Racer (Mint 400 Records) is an indie/electronic/alt rock band from New York’s Hudson Valley consisting of Pete Marotta, Mike Esserman, and Eric Sosler. The Racer, self produced, has been experimenting using the studio as an instrument to explore new sounds and techniques, and continuing their pursuit to grow as artists. Patiently taking their time to finish their newest album during the many obstacles the Covid Pandemic created, "Blush" is finally completed. Guided and inspired by the expertise of their past producers Mike Kalajian and Dan Hannon (Manchester Orchestra), The Racer continues to write music that suits their needs and wants as a group.
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Central Jersey Arts Council is looking for artists. Are you looking for an opportunity to showcase your music? Here’s your chance! Carteret is holding a music festival during the annual Ethnic Day and Charity Carnival Celebration on Sunday, September 15-18, leading up to the Battle of the Bands.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) --The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting the World Premiere of Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik’s multi-media dance musical, The Lost Princess of Oz in the Pollak Theater at Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ. The production runs from Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 28 with at 7:30pm with nine performances in all. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Israeli superstar David Broza together with Cuban dynamo Trio Havana finally returned to the South Orange Performing Art Center on Sept. 17. David Broza has been enlivening audiences with his flamenco-infused stylings of a diverse body of work — from rock to jazz to Spanish classical and more — for nearly 45 years.
(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pablo Neruda once said that “laughter is the language of the soul.” And as a poet with an indelible ability to craft a verse that made us feel, see and hear our true selves, Neruda understood how laughter can resonate in ways that sobs cannot.
(MADISON, NJ) -- When DownBeat’s Bobby Reed reviewed multi-reedist Adrian Cunningham’s 2019 Arbors Records album, Adrian Cunningham & His Friends Play Lerner & Loewe, he praised Cunningham’s “skills on saxophone, clarinet, and flute,” adding that he “seeks to bend, dissect, and reconstruct show tunes in a new way with fresh ideas and unexpected tempos.”
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- You will be dancing in the aisles at the Brook Arts Center on October 21 as an amazing lineup of artists perform a spectacular “Rock & Roll Royalty Revue” The lineup includes Jackie DiMaggio; The Mello Kings; Gene DiNapoli (as Elvis); Stan Zizka's Del Satins; and The Knockout's Bobby D'Andrea.
(PORT MONMOUTH, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System is hosting its Wind & Sea Festival on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00am-5:00pm at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. This family-friendly event celebrates all things water. Activities include kayaking, fishing, kite flying, crabbing, sandcastle building, seining, and much more!. Most activities...
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 “VMAs,” airing Sunday, August 28 at 8:00pm from the Prudential Center in Newark. The 8x “VMAs” winners to make their highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage for the first time in over two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “New Perspectives,” a multimedia exhibit by the Toms River Artist Community (TRAC), throughout the month of September. It represents unique creative expressions of the lively, thriving art scene in Downtown Toms River. Works by TRAC members will encompass a broad range of themes, styles, and media.
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The ways we grapple with time—its use as a measuring tool for our lives, its nature as both intangible and tangible, and its unceasing march forward—are the subject of the exhibition Time’s Relentless Melt at the Princeton University Art Museum. Curated by Katherine Bussard, the Museum’s Peter Bunnell Curator of Photography, the exhibition will be on view August 20 through November 6, 2022, at Art on Hulfish, the Museum’s photo-forward gallery in downtown Princeton.
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strollers will hold season auditions Monday, September 19; Tuesday, September 20; and Thursday, September 22 at 7:00pm each night. Auditions will take place at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood. Directors from all of the shows in the season will be there. All actors will read from provided sides. Singers should prepare a song and bring sheet music in your key or sing a cappella.
(BLOOMFIELD, NJ) -- After being closed for the better part of twelve years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green will reopen to the public with a Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00pm. The “Sanctuary on the Green” Benefit Concert will feature a host of local theatre, dance and musical groups as well as Broadway performers who call Bloomfield their home.
