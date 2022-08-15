Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Stolen Boat Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a stolen boat. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, sometime between August 8th and August 14th unknown suspect(s) entered a property in the 3000 Blk of N Lightville Road and stole a pontoon boat from the property.
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
ksal.com
High Speed Arrest
A high speed pursuit in Salina is called off twice before the driver was found at his home following the check of an officer’s body cam footage. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2am Thursday, officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites on South 9th after a fight broke out on the third floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop
A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
ksal.com
Drug and Battery Charges
An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck’s passenger on Wednesday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11pm Wednesday an officer stopped a 1997 Ram 1500 truck in the 300 block of N. 12th Street for operating with an expired plate. A backup K-9 unit arrived on scene as well and the dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Man from Newton injured after he falls from golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by 22-year-old Cale M. Lasiter of Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton when Lasiter fell off the vehicle. The golf car left the roadway to the left, overturned and came to rest in a driveway.
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
Comments / 0