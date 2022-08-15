ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Key Wisconsin OL sidelined with injury in fall camp

Wisconsin had a new injury happen at practice on Monday. While not major, Badgers OL Tanor Bortolini will be missing some time per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Bortolini suffered some sort of right leg injury at practice on Monday, and was seen in a right leg sleeve...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Wisconsin's X factor entering 2022 season

Wisconsin enters 2022 coming off of 9 wins and a bowl victory last season. However, the Badgers are still searching for their first B1G West title since 2019 and are itching to get back to Indianapolis. When ESPN dropped its preseason power rankings, Wisconsin checked in at No. 18 ahead...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets

Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
JANESVILLE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health

MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Qb Chase Wolf
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

POLL: Barnes in driver’s seat in U.S. Senate race, Evers and Michels in tight gov. race

MADISON, Wis. — The race for governor is tightening between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels in the first post-primary Marquette Law School poll, while Mandela Barnes opens up a lead against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Evers has a small edge over Michels, but the two are in a statistical tie at 45%-43% respectively. That...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
WOWT

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy