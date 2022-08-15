JAMESTOWN -We will have one overall nice day with lots of sunshine and some late-summer warmth before the rain returns once again for the weekend into much of next week. The boundary with the upper-level low that has been sitting over the region has finally started to move on this Thursday, with has allowed for a little bit more sunshine to peak through the clouds. However, we will see a redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but not quite as scattered. While there will be a bit more steering motion to work with, storms could still produce heavy rainfall and small hail at times give the atmospheric conditions. We will have one day to dry out before more rain showers make a return through much of the upcoming forecast period.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO