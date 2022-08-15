Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Showers And Thunderstorms Make A Stark Return This Weekend
JAMESTOWN – We’ll be dodging some raindrops at times this weekend as we are set to go into yet another wet pattern through the middle of next week. A weak high pressure ridge has developed shop over the region on this Friday, which has helped to not only clear out the rain, but has given us a very nice day with a good amount of sunshine. However, as mentioned, this pattern is weak and will not hold off the next impending system which will flip the pattern once again back to rather wet one with showers and storm chances through much of next week.
wnynewsnow.com
Sunshine Returns Friday, Then It’s Back To Rain And Storms
JAMESTOWN -We will have one overall nice day with lots of sunshine and some late-summer warmth before the rain returns once again for the weekend into much of next week. The boundary with the upper-level low that has been sitting over the region has finally started to move on this Thursday, with has allowed for a little bit more sunshine to peak through the clouds. However, we will see a redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but not quite as scattered. While there will be a bit more steering motion to work with, storms could still produce heavy rainfall and small hail at times give the atmospheric conditions. We will have one day to dry out before more rain showers make a return through much of the upcoming forecast period.
wnynewsnow.com
Dunkirk Gearing Up For National Fishing Championship
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A nationally recognized fishing tournament is making its way to northern Chautauqua County next week. The National Walleye Tour, which holds competitions around the country, will hold its championship over the course of several days beginning on the 24th. Officials from the city...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing 6-Year-Old Found A Half Mile Away From Home
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – A multiple hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County ended, after she was located a half mile away from home by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone told WNY News Now that calls came in around 7:50 Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
wnynewsnow.com
ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Pennsylvania. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter, who recovered the dogs from a Conneautville, Pa. home.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Business Shows Worker Appreciation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of Jamestown Advanced Products has given back to her workers to show her appreciation for their hard work, in an effort to make working conditions more comfortable for her employees. With the factory reaching very hot and uncomfortable temperatures, Owner Wendi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Celoron VFD Donating Equipment To South America, Local Zoo
CELORON, NY (WNY News Now) – During a routine inspection of their equipment, the Celoron Fire Department has discovered that some of their gear has expired, or can’t simply be upgraded. Instead of discarding it however, first responders have decided to give it to those in need. Equipment...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Airport Celebrating 90th Anniversary
JAMESTOWN NY, (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Airport turns 90 years old this Saturday, in what officials are calling a monumental milestone for any airport. Planning for the Airport began way back in 1927, with this Saturday marking 90 years since their official opening, those with the Airport are celebrating this year with a movie and pancake breakfast.
wnynewsnow.com
County Executives Talk Waste Management Collaboration
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials from the region met in northern Chautauqua County on Wednesday to discuss potential collaborative efforts. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendell and Erie County Pennsylvania Executive Brenton Davis joined workers at the north county Transfer Station to tour the facility. Both agree that...
wnynewsnow.com
Roger Tory Peterson Institute Hosting “Bird-Day” Celebration
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Roger Tory Peterson Institute is celebrating their name sake’s 114th birthday, by throwing a celebration this weekend. The museum will be inviting patrons to join in festivities by viewing exhibits, enjoying refreshments, and listening to the performance by local band “The Probables.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Drive-By Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a reported drive-by shooting in Jamestown on Friday. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near 850 Prendergast Avenue between East Eighth Street and Strong Street. Our news crew on scene reports one body was covered with...
wnynewsnow.com
Candidates In New York’s 23 Congressional Special Election Debate
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The two candidates running in a special election to fill the open congressional seat in Western New York faced off and spoke directly with voters during a debate on Thursday in Chautauqua County. Early voting is already underway for the NY-23 special election,...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
wnynewsnow.com
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids to Become Available in October
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The F.D.A. has announced a new federal rule, allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, without the need for a prescription from a medical professional. Many hope this will make hearing aids more accessible and affordable to those with “perceived mild to moderate...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Comments / 0