2nd suspect arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center

A second suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 70-year-old man who was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot in Fresno.

On Monday, Fresno police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Guillermo Perez for the murder of Richard Martin.

On May 18, Martin was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Fresh-Co Foods on Shields near Brawley.

He'd been shot several times in the upper body.

On July 6, police arrested Alejandra Munoz in connection to the crime.

Perez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder and an unrelated domestic violence warrant.

This was the city of Fresno's 21st homicide of the year.