ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

2nd suspect arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5YXx_0hI6L3xm00

A second suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 70-year-old man who was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot in Fresno.

On Monday, Fresno police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Guillermo Perez for the murder of Richard Martin.

On May 18, Martin was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Fresh-Co Foods on Shields near Brawley.

He'd been shot several times in the upper body.

On July 6, police arrested Alejandra Munoz in connection to the crime.

Perez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder and an unrelated domestic violence warrant.

This was the city of Fresno's 21st homicide of the year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brawley, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shopping Center#Fresno Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Fresh Co Foods
YourCentralValley.com

Missing San Joaquin man found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief

“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
KMJ

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Hijacking Public Bus In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ) — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy