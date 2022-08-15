ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Trump’s grip on GOP tightens as legal troubles mount

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday .... It’s Primary Day in Alaska and Wyoming. ... Ranked choice voting gets its latest test. ... President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law. ... The Justice Department asks a judge to keep Trump search warrant affidavit sealed … The NRSC cuts $10 million from ad spending in three key Senate battlegrounds, per the New York Times. ... And GOP Gov. Brian Kemp set to dole out $1.2 billion to poor Georgians.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Miami

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS
News Break
Politics
BBC

Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search

US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Missouri man among first to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor

An eastern Missouri man who breached the Capitol in the early minutes of the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Thursday to a single misdemeanor count. Joshua Dressel, 32, of Jefferson County, entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His hearing was held via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Dressel’s sentencing for Nov. 22.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

