EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump's relentless attacks on Mar-a-Lago search lack context. What he said vs. what we know.
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump has blasted the Aug. 8 search of his Florida estate by questioning the justification for the unprecedented action at a former president’s home, criticizing how the FBI carried it out and questioning what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Since then, Trump has made a number...
Trump’s grip on GOP tightens as legal troubles mount
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday .... It’s Primary Day in Alaska and Wyoming. ... Ranked choice voting gets its latest test. ... President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law. ... The Justice Department asks a judge to keep Trump search warrant affidavit sealed … The NRSC cuts $10 million from ad spending in three key Senate battlegrounds, per the New York Times. ... And GOP Gov. Brian Kemp set to dole out $1.2 billion to poor Georgians.
Justice Department charges Missouri man with threatening Arizona election official
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced criminal charges against a Missouri man who left a voicemail on the personal cell phone of an election official during the monthslong, partisan review of ballots cast in Arizona during in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane ordered to report to federal prison in Colorado
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Colorado on August 30, according to a judgment order filed Tuesday.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
'Can I count on you?' Trump revs up fundraising pitches after FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Donald Trump is aggressively fundraising off the FBI’s seizure of confidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, sending a blitz of emails that urge supporters to donate to an “Official Trump Defense Fund.”. The money is being solicited through a fundraising vehicle that can dump money into...
Arizona Republican secretary of state nominee kept 'Treason Watch List' and posted about stockpiling ammunition on Pinterest
The Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers who repeatedly shared anti-government conspiracies and posts about stockpiling ammunition on social media.
The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems
The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
DeSantis knocked by Jewish leaders for rallying with Pennsylvania GOP candidate
Florida Democrats and Jewish leaders joined religious groups in Pennsylvania in condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for his plans to appear Friday with Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. Mastriano’s ties to Gab, a right-wing social media site that has become a hub of antisemitic and racist...
Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search
US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
Missouri man among first to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor
An eastern Missouri man who breached the Capitol in the early minutes of the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Thursday to a single misdemeanor count. Joshua Dressel, 32, of Jefferson County, entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His hearing was held via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Dressel’s sentencing for Nov. 22.
New charges related to threats against FBI are unsealed against Pennsylvania man
The Justice Department unsealed charges on Monday against a Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to kill FBI agents after investigators searched Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.
