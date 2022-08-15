Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.
newsdakota.com
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
newsdakota.com
Flag Presentation Scheduled to Honor Local WWII Hero
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Vern Otterson, a 96-year-old World War II Veteran, will be presented a flag that was previously flown at the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer will be delivering the flag to the Fargo native on Thursday, August 25 at 11:00...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years and started in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen, who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one will...
lakesarearadio.net
Ojibwe Forests Rally Returns to Detroit Lakes this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KBRF) – — The Ojibwe Forests Rally is happening this Friday (August 19th) and Saturday (August 20th). Erick Nelson with the Ojibwe Forests Rally explained, “It’s a car race, but it’s different from what a lot of people are used to seeing, especially in our area…Most of the event is actually on gravel-forest road zoned by the Minnesota DNR, so we get permission to shut those roads down. The guys race (there’s two people in a car). They race one at a time through the forest about a minute a part and whoever has the fastest time at the end of the two days, that’s your winner.”
newsdakota.com
VCPS Back-To-School Bash Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson said student orientation and open house for the upcoming school year is underway. On Tuesday, August 16th there was more than 800 people who attended the Back-to-School Bash at Hanna Field. Johnson complimented all the coordinators of the...
newsdakota.com
VCSU Women’s Volleyball Team Beat In Home Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The VCSU Viking woman volleyball team lost 3 sets to one to Montana State University Northern on Thursday, August 18th during their home opener in Valley City. It was a close match, with the Vikings losing the first two sets 25-23, 25-22, then VCSU...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsdakota.com
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
newsdakota.com
Pledge of Allegiance Recited Before VCPS Board Meeting
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson received several calls from local patrons inquiring about the school district’s position on the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings. Johnson said, “The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting...
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
newsdakota.com
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
Comments / 0