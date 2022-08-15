Leland (Lee) Samson, age 79, of Fargo, ND, passed August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee was born July 25, 1943, in McVille, ND to Arnold and Amy (Steinmann) Samson. He and his parents moved to Valley City in 1956. He graduated from Valley City High School in 1961. One of the highlights of his high school days was being a member of the 1960 Hi-Liner State Championship Basketball Team. He was a member of the Army National Guard and completed his basic training after graduating from high school.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO