Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Leland (Lee) Arnold Samson
Leland (Lee) Samson, age 79, of Fargo, ND, passed August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee was born July 25, 1943, in McVille, ND to Arnold and Amy (Steinmann) Samson. He and his parents moved to Valley City in 1956. He graduated from Valley City High School in 1961. One of the highlights of his high school days was being a member of the 1960 Hi-Liner State Championship Basketball Team. He was a member of the Army National Guard and completed his basic training after graduating from high school.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
newsdakota.com
Guard Engineers to be Honored for Overseas Service
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (National Guard) — About 52 Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment will be honored at a welcome home ceremony Friday, Aug. 19 in Devils Lake. This ceremony formally recognizes the unit’s accomplishments and thanks the Families and employers for supporting...
Comments / 0