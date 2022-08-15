Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead
Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead, 81, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born April 4, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Earl Morehead and Garnett (Ashcraft) Morehead. Carolyn enjoyed coloring. She loved strawberry milkshakes and children. She enjoyed socializing with friends, and...
WRBI Radio
Chad Michael Walker
Chad Michael Walker, 47, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1975, in Frankfort, KY, son of Michael and Regina (Gaines) Walker. Chad attended the Nashville Auto Diesel College for diesel mechanics and he worked as a diesel mechanic for...
WRBI Radio
Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley
Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley, age 72, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on November 18, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the loving daughter of the late, Joseph and Norma Worrall. She was raised in Farmington, Michigan and attended Farmington High School. Jill was united in marriage on August 28, 1975 to Roger Dale Cooley in Michigan. Jill and Roger shared 47 years of marriage together until her passing. Jill was employed in collections at Little Valley Homes in Novi, Michigan for 19 years. Jill and Roger moved from Farmington, Michigan to the Switzerland County community in 2006. Jill was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 Ladies Auxiliary and the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Bear Branch, Indiana. Jill loved crafting cards, reading and riding horses. She loved her family and her church family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Jill passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence.
WRBI Radio
OBIT OF NADINE SMITH
Nadine Smith, age 82 of New Trenton, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 5, 1941 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Nicee (Bright) Broughton. Nadine a member of Smyrna Baptist church, married Woodrow Smith December 24, 1960 in Barbourville, Kentucky. Nadine is survived by her...
WRBI Radio
Tyler Hager, 26
Tyler Steven Hager, 26, was born in Batesville, IN on June 3, 1996 and passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Pontiac, MI. Tyler was a walking miracle. He was born with a congenital heart defect and a condition called Situs Inversus Totalis with Dextracardia. He underwent numerous surgeries and had multiple stays at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Tyler had an amazing smile, an infectious laugh, and lit up any room he entered. He was charismatic, fun-loving, hard-working and determined.
WRBI Radio
Danny Garrison Sr.
Danny Scott Garrison Sr. 58, of Brookville died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Danny was born in Cincinnati on September 23, 1963, to Harold B. and Elizabeth Walsh Garrison. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Danny married Tammy Reese on July 5, 1986 in Mt. Carmel. He was employed as a truck drive. Danny was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching all sports. Danny greatest love was spending time with the grandchildren and his family. To his family and all his friends, Danny’s smile, laughter, and jokes will be long remembered.
WRBI Radio
EC Wins, Batesville Loses Season Opener
Here are scores from around the area for high school football, week one…. East Central Coach Jake Meiners talked to WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s win…
WRBI Radio
George Richards, 72, Milan
George Richards, 72, of Milan passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. George was born on Friday, February 3, 1950 in Aurora, Indiana; son of Ernest and Mary (nee’ Castletine) Richards. George married Susan Richards on June 10, 1972. He worked for the South Dearborn School Corporation as a custodian. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, camping, and loved riding his side-by-side.
WRBI Radio
Obituary for Michelle Renee Roberts Howard
Michelle Renee Roberts Howard passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born on July 16, 1971, in Greensburg as the daughter of Nelson and Darlene Roberts. She was a lifetime resident of Decatur County. She graduated from South Decatur High...
shelbycountypost.com
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
WRBI Radio
Facility upgrades continue at Batesville schools
Batesville, IN — The Batesville School Board gave Superintendent Paul Ketcham and his team permission this week to advertise and start to share information with the community about bond sales related to improvement projects. The project and the dollar amount of the bond sales will be laid at the...
WRBI Radio
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County deer
— The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is a viral disease that affects...
WRBI Radio
Lane restrictions scheduled for bridge painting on I-74 in Decatur County
— Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on New Point-Ross Road (C.R. 850 E.) over I-74 next week. On or after Friday, August 26,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
WRBI Radio
Temporary signal planned on U.S. 52 for I-74 bridge painting in Dearborn County
— Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on I-74 over U.S. 52 (Exit 169) in Dearborn County next week. On or after Wednesday, August...
WRBI Radio
Indiana State Police investigating Connersville man’s death
Connersville, IN — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Connersville man Wednesday morning. Detectives from the Pendleton Post were called around 8 am to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road where they found the body of a white male in his early 50s. He was later identified...
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
