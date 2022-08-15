ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado DMV launches mobile driver’s license offices

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
The DMV2GO mobile driver's license office RV displayed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, near Pagosa Springs, Colo.  Derek Kuhn/DOR Photo

Coloradans can now access identification cards and driver’s licenses from anywhere in the state, thanks to new mobile offices from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV2GO program includes a driver's license office on wheels inside an RV and two pop-up offices which can be set up almost anywhere. The three offices will provide all of the same services as standard driver’s licenses offices, expect for written permit tests and endorsement exams.

“We are excited to bring more flexibility to doing work with the DMV," said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “One of our priorities is to continue to find innovative ways to offer our services, and our DMV2GO does just that — bringing DMV offices to our customers in an easy and convenient manner.”

The program launched Friday in Pagosa Springs, highlighting the need for better DMV access in rural parts of the state. In addition to underserved rural communities, the mobile offices will be stationed at long-term care facilities and service areas for people experiencing homelessness.

The program is three years in the making, including a pilot program from July 2021 to June 2022. During the pilot, the mobile offices issued 2,933 identification cards and driver’s licenses to Coloradans throughout the state. The offices visited 191 locations, such as Boulder County where they serviced 160 residents impacted by the Marshall fire in December.

“DMV2GO really helps us provide services to Coloradans who don’t have easy access to driver's license offices,” said DMV Deputy Senior Director Rosalie Johnson. “Not having a valid form of identification can present significant barriers for people.”

The DMV2GO offices also offer access to online vehicle registration and driver record services. Appointments are not currently required to visit the mobile offices.

For more information or to request DMV2GO’s next destination, visit dmv.colorado.gov/DMV2GO.

