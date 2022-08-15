Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO