Chicken Carbonara with Peas, Applewood Smoked Bacon tossed with Chickpea Rotini in Lyonnaise sauce
1.5 lbs applewood smoked bacon, cut in strips (lardons) This recipe was created by Kevin Paul from UMASS. Cook the pasta in salted water for 7-8 minutes. Reserve pasta water and keep cooked pasta warm. Cook chicken breast to 165F and set aside. Render Bacon on medium heat. When bacon...
Demand soars for Chicago’s Italian beef sandwich, thanks to ‘The Bear’
This summer has been a very busy one for Joe Buonavolanto III and his family. They’ve been operating the Chicago-based Buona Italian Beef for three generations and sales have not only boomed at the chain’s 26 locations, “there’s been a huge surge in Shop and Ship,” he said.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill finds success in service
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has quietly emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing small restaurant chains in recent years, in part by offering a higher level of service at a time when many customers are focused on takeout. The chain menus classic Mediterranean cuisine like Gyros, Lamb Souvlaki...
“Impossible” Vegan Florentine
Heat a rondo, begin to render out the Impossible meat in the blended oil, and break it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with 8 ounces of the water from the pasta pot, then add the mayo and spinach. Cook for 10 more minutes.
Red Lentil Penne with Cauliflower, Broccoli and Italian Umami Butter
This red lentil pasta dish is infused with vegetables and umami, ready for the most discerning palate. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season with salt. Cook the pasta for half the recommended time. Toss with a bit of olive oil and place onto a sheet tray to cool down.
Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
How cold coffee is heating up the menu at Caribou
Caribou Coffee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and menu innovation has shifted from hot drinks to cold in the years since. Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, beverage category manager for the 400-plus chain, says sales of cold coffee and other icy beverages outpace hot coffees and teas—especially among younger consumers and even in the winter.
Wendy's removes lettuce from sandwiches in at least four states as part of E. coli outbreak
Dozens have fallen ill in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania in an E. coli outbreak; many reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants.
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
Here’s a look at Wendy’s new, technology-fueled prototype
Wendy’s on Wednesday unveiled a new prototype that features an improved layout and better integration with digital technology, including a special pickup area for mobile orders and a window dedicated for delivery drivers. The new design, which it calls “Global Next Gen,” is the latest in a string of...
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces its first pizza
Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.
Byte Kitchen raises $6M for digital food halls
Byte Kitchen, a startup that operates high-tech food halls, has raised $6 million from a group of investors including the co-founder of Caviar and the founder of Black Bear Diner. The company’s stores, called Noshery Food Halls, house up to eight local restaurants that license their brands to Byte. Byte...
Movement to ban gas cooking puts the heat on restaurants
The Bottom Line: The company is undertaking a massive overhaul that seems at odds with its overall top-line performance. Franchise sales were hot last year as operators cashed out. The Bottom Line: More than 9% of restaurants in the 20 largest franchise restaurant brands changed hands last year. But operators...
