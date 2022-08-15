Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Cape Gazette
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Cape Gazette
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Cape Gazette
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
Cape Gazette
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Cape Gazette
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Cape Gazette
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/19/22
The CIty of Lewes is participating in a local food pantry drive, collecting items to donate due to shortages at local pantries. Donations can be dropped off at Lewes City Hall lobby and will be distributed to the local food pantry. Acceptable items include but are not limited to: canned...
Cape Gazette
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
The Overland Family.Image via Scott Overland. Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
talbotspy.org
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
Cape Gazette
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model in Canary Creek
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model Single Family Home that offers you 3 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and great room combo as well as the laundry room all on the first floor. There are only 30 Single Family Homes in Canary Creek and this one is unique because it is the only home that will ever have it's own PRIVATE POOL. In addition, the home backs to woods and one side of the home also borders Open Space so your neighbor on that side is further away from that side of the home. The Backyard is Fenced. Do not miss this opportunity to live East of Route 1 in a Community that is within biking and walking distance to downtown Lewes. The private Dog Park and the Lewes Community Garden is less than a 1/4 mile from this home. Park Road offers walking and biking trails on paved roads. The public boat launch is also nearby. The pictures of this unique home should be enough for you to schedule an appointment today to see for yourself why you want to be sitting in this backyard and waking up with your cup of coffee or ending your evening with your favorite beverage and friends and family poolside. 4 foot high heated and air conditioned crawl space below the floors keep your toes toasty in the winter and cool in the summer months. Some have added a trap door to access this space for storage because it is heated and air conditioned. Your valuables will not be affected by the attic space that does not offer a climate controlled atmosphere. Space to add an outdoor shower or trash enclosures. Get out the reservation book out because once your friends realize that you are less than 2 miles from the Beach or they can enjoy the day and evening poolside you may have to start charging them. Wake up to the wonderful sound of birds starting their day in the tree line behind this home. The tranquil nature preserve 66 Acre Great Marsh Park begins at the corner of Samantha and Park.
Cape Gazette
Heidi Lowe shows to debut new jewelry collection Sept. 10, 17
With two upcoming trunk shows, Heidi Lowe will debut a new jewelry collection called Liana which has been a year in the making. The collection comprises everything from simple hoops to chunky chains. All pieces are made from recycled 14-karat gold, and some designs are accented with sapphires or diamonds.
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni checks off all the boxes
I met John (Jack) Bucchioni in 2018 when he was the Democratic candidate for state representative in RD 20. I was so impressed by his character and sense of duty to the district, as well as his position on important issues, that I joined the campaign. This was something I had never done in the past. When I learned earlier this year that he was running for the open seat in coastal Senate District 6, I immediately signed up to help get him elected. We need a strong Democratic voice here in Sussex County, and I believe his is the voice we need.
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
Cape Gazette
Osprey Point should be rejected
On Aug. 11, I and about 50 neighbors attended a meeting of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. We were all there to register opposition to the proposed addition of a public outdoor restaurant, outdoor bars with amplified outdoor music, and a 25-slip public marina on Arnell Creek. I commend the zoning commissioners who were very patient and allowed us all to speak.
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
