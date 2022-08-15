Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges
Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Arkansas outlet launches with state Capitol coverage
The latest website in a network of state-based nonprofit news outlets launched this week with coverage of the Arkansas state Capitol. Arkansas Advocate is set to include daily reporting from four staffers led by former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette special projects editor Sonny Albarado. Other newsroom members include Hunter Field, Antoinette Grajeda and Tess Vrbin.
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas
The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot
“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
onlyinark.com
17 Arkansas Lodges and Resorts
Travelers across the state of Arkansas have a variety of accommodations and lodging experiences waiting for them. The lodges and resorts of Arkansas offer everything from pristine golf, river’s-edge fishing access, fine dining, and wildlife watching in quiet, secluded destinations. While four Arkansas State Parks have lodges onsite, unique...
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
Finding a Family: Hayden
Fourteen-year-old Hayden doesn't even remember a time when he didn't live in foster care.
