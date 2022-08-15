ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
talkbusiness.net

Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges

Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New Arkansas outlet launches with state Capitol coverage

The latest website in a network of state-based nonprofit news outlets launched this week with coverage of the Arkansas state Capitol. Arkansas Advocate is set to include daily reporting from four staffers led by former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette special projects editor Sonny Albarado. Other newsroom members include Hunter Field, Antoinette Grajeda and Tess Vrbin.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#The Arkansas Times#The Supreme Court#Natural State Medicinals#Thc#Cbd
marijuanamoment.net

Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot

“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office

Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

17 Arkansas Lodges and Resorts

Travelers across the state of Arkansas have a variety of accommodations and lodging experiences waiting for them. The lodges and resorts of Arkansas offer everything from pristine golf, river’s-edge fishing access, fine dining, and wildlife watching in quiet, secluded destinations. While four Arkansas State Parks have lodges onsite, unique...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy