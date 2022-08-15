ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
KPLC TV

Water spout in Johnson Bayou

KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Lake Charles, LA
Restaurants
Lake Charles, LA
Food & Drinks
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2022. Leeronald Maurice Budwine, 40, Vinton: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; resisting an officer. Madison Michelle Folsom, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Gregory Jerome...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Country Club Road
KPLC TV

Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
KPLC TV

Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone

A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
ORANGE, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy