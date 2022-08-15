Read full article on original website
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2022. Leeronald Maurice Budwine, 40, Vinton: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; resisting an officer. Madison Michelle Folsom, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Gregory Jerome...
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
KPLC TV
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
KPLC TV
Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Alice in Wonderland Outdoor Experience Coming to Lake Charles
Well, this is a new concept for me. It's called the Alice in Wonderland Experience. From what I can tell, think of it as an escape room, but it's outside and located on the streets somewhere in Lake Charles. I say somewhere because the location has yet to be announced.
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
Eli Young Band Coming Back To Lake Charles In November
One of the most popular country bands in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas is coming back to Lake Charles in November. The Eli Young Band will make their return to the area and play to all of their fans. The Eli Young Band cut their teeth in Texas as they...
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
KPLC TV
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
