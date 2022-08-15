Read full article on original website
Breanna Stewart Earns AP WNBA Player of the Year Honors
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Mariners try to Keep win Streak Alive Against the Athletics
Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
Mariners Overcome Ohtani’s 4 hits, Sweep Angels 11-7
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's latest one-man show for the Los Angeles Angels included a two-run homer, a run-scoring triple, four hits and four RBIs. Ohtani is a two-way superstar, but he's only one man — and the Seattle Mariners didn't have much trouble with the other 25 Angels while completing an impressive series sweep.
How To See the Seattle Aquarium in Less Than an Hour and a Half
Visitors of the Seattle Aquarium would seldom want to see all of the exhibits in less than an hour and a half, but if you are in the city of Seattle and are pressed for time, you can still see everything and not feel like you have wasted the $30+ adult entry fee to get in. We have a special money-saving tip for you so stay tuned!
5 Tips for a Fun Day at Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Kids Day
If you are lucky enough to snag some tickets to Kids Day at the Seattle Seahawks Training Camp there are a few tips you need to know. Taking a child to one of the Seahawks Training Camp Kids Day events can be a blast but if you are going make sure to know what to expect.
Ready for Seahawks Football? Schedule and How to Listen in Yakima
The Seattle Seahawks Game Schedule for 2022-23 Season. For four decades, your home for the Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts in the 509, is Newstalk 1280 AM KIT - now also simulcasting on the FM dial at 101.3 FM. If you're one of our app or website listeners, know that we...
Rookies Cross, Lucas Passing Early Tests on Seahawks O-line
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Perhaps it’s a sign of how much the Seattle Seahawks are likely counting on their two rookie offensive linemen to contribute immediately. Several mornings during training camp there’s been extra meetings on top of the normal meetings for Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to try and get the duo up to speed and ready for what’s to come in their first NFL season.
Seattle QB Lock Tests Positive for COVID-19; out vs. Bears
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will miss the team’s preseason game against Chicago. The Seahawks issued a statement regarding Lock’s positive test about two hours following the end of Tuesday’s practice in which Lock was a full participant and led the No. 1 offense. Before learning of the positive test, Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start Thursday’s game against the Bears after he served as the backup to Geno Smith in last weekend’s preseason game in Pittsburgh.
Smith, Error-prone Seahawks Struggle in 27-11 Loss to Bears
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith's chance to gain an edge over Drew Lock for Seattle's starting quarterback job was hindered by his team's sloppy performance. Smith and the Seahawks were overwhelmed in a 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams, which was mostly a dud from Seattle's standpoint.
