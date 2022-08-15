ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Four Winds Casino expansion opens in South Bend

The Four Winds Casino in South Bend on Thursday dedicated the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino expansion is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a 23-story hotel and event center. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians first opened the casino in January 2018 and announced the expansion the following year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

Showing of 'Rudy' at Notre Dame Stadium August 26

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend Mishawaka are hosting a showing of "Rudy" at Notre Dame Stadium on August 26. Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. The movie begins at 9 p.m., with the stadium opening at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers

Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Tyler Buchner are chasing history. It’s been nearly 60 years since a first-year coach and a new starting quarterback joined forces to nearly win a national championship for Notre Dame. The chase begins Sept. 3 when No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. It will be Buchner’s debut as a starter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI

