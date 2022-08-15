KEARNEY — The Enrichment Council in Kearney will bring two Summer Celebrations to the city starting Aug. 27. The free event combines what used to be Movies in the Park and Music in the Park and features a family movie night, live music and more from 5 to 9 p.m. in Lions Park, located in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Kearney.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO