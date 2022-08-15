Read full article on original website
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville golf features strength in numbers
SMITHVILLE — Nothing beats golfing around Smithville Lake and the Warriors are able to enjoy that pleasure each day at practice this fall. The new season for Smithville golf is underway as the team brings back some talent from last year’s squad. The Warriors finished third place in...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Summer Celebration Aug. 27
KEARNEY — The Enrichment Council in Kearney will bring two Summer Celebrations to the city starting Aug. 27. The free event combines what used to be Movies in the Park and Music in the Park and features a family movie night, live music and more from 5 to 9 p.m. in Lions Park, located in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Kearney.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville church offers ice cream social
SMITHVILLE — The congregation of Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St., Smithville, will be holding an ice cream social and bazaar Sunday, Aug. 21. The bazaar starts at 2 p.m. with the ice cream social at 3 p.m. Both will end at 5 p.m. There will be homemade...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville earns revitalization award
SMITHVILLE — Revitalization efforts in Smithville netted an award for “best façade rehabilitation over $10,000” at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s downtown revitalization conference. The culminating ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization, states...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life
LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
mycouriertribune.com
Rock tributes come to Kearney Amphitheater
KEARNEY — Those craving old-time rock and roll and popular pop ballads have to look no further than the Kearney Amphitheater stage this weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the show begins at 7 p.m. with Goddesses of Rock, a tribute band to some of the famous women of rock including Joan Jett, Heart, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner and contemporary pop legends like Lady Gaga and Adele.
mycouriertribune.com
Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces
LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.
