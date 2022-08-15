Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Rochester Food Brackets – Here’s How To Cast Your Votes
Trent Jones is quickly becoming a well-known name in the Rochester Food World. His love for food and rating food led to creating Rochester's Food Brackets on Spotted In Rochester and the tournament of deliciousness is on!. Wait, Did You Say Rochester Food Brackets?. Yes, yes I did say Rochester...
Amazing: Historic Rochester Restaurant Space for Under $2.5 Mil
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
Mexican Ice Cream Shop Plans To Open Rochester Location This Week
La Michoacana Purépecha is coming to Rochester and will be opening soon. I spoke to the owners to find out about their plans for the Rochester location and what they'll be serving. On their site they explain, "We’ve taken Mexico’s number one natural frozen treats shops and created our...
Feel Powerless? You’re Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better
Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
KAAL-TV
Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project
(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
Rochester May See a Spectacular Show in the Night Sky this Week
We can see some amazing things in our night sky. There are super moons, shooting stars, sometimes we can see other planets with the naked eye, and if we're super lucky we can see the Northern Lights. Fingers crossed luck is on our side this week because there's a chance the Northern Lights could show themselves in southeast Minnesota this week.
Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Love Beer? Rochester On Tap is Back and Bigger Than Ever
Save the date! Southeast Minnesota's biggest craft beer event, Rochester On Tap, is back on October 15th in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center. And if you love beer, you are going to absolutely LOVE this event. If you like saving money too, look below because a special deal for Rochester On Tap is happening that will save you tons of cash!
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Tonight’s Thursdays Downtown Event in Rochester Has Been Canceled
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the remainder of the popular Thursdays Downtown event because of the threat of severe weather. Read their full statement and what we're expecting with the weather below. RDA Cancels Thursdays Downtown for August 18th, 2022. The RDA sent a press release around 6:00 pm...
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
