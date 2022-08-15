The early arrival of summer monsoons in late June has been a welcome sight for a parched state, but the rains have not been enough to put an end to the drought. Colorado water watchers from federal and state agencies and local water providers, known as the Water Availability Task Force, couldn't have been happier as they looked over the numbers from the last 30 days. Precipitation has been well above normal in that period, and it's put the state near average for the entire water year. In the 23rd year of a drought, near average precipitation is considered very good news.

