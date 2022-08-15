ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason
While many Oregon fans have been focused on fall camp taking place in Eugene and the Ducks’ first scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, a whole host of pro Ducks saw some action at the NFL level in the first week of the preseason.
While a handful of veteran Ducks and established starters did not see the field, as is customary in the preseason, we saw a lot of former Oregon players get onto the gridiron and go to work, trying to earn a roster spot and move their way up the depth chart.
So how did things go, and what is the buzz like after the weekend? Here’s a look at some of the best highlights and social media reactions for the pro Ducks in the league:
Justin Herbert — Forever Shy
https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime/status/1558871570868731904
Marcus Mariota — On the Run
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793
Marcus Mariota — High Expectations
https://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120
Marcus Mariota — The Dog in Him
https://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232
Anthony Brown — Dropping Dimes
https://twitter.com/7RoundsInHeaven/status/1557900952941862917
Anthony Brown — Looking for Someone to Blame
https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1558111431651782657
Anthony Brown — A Decent Statline
https://twitter.com/haydenherrera/status/1557938077263269888
DeForest Buckner — Great Tecnhique
https://twitter.com/PFF_Anthony/status/1558798636754026501
Joe Walker — Always Making Plays
https://twitter.com/senorjessroot/status/1558252396198776832
Penei Sewell — Sophomore Breakout
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1558238271892856833
Penei Sewell — Great Technique
https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1556842517726904320
Brady Breeze — Practice Highlight
https://twitter.com/JordanJ_/status/1555631762448912384
Johnny Johnson — First NFL TD
https://twitter.com/johnnny_yamms/status/1558666519500001282
Johnny Johnson III — Spin Cycle
https://twitter.com/NickSchwagerNFL/status/1558918804805242880
Johnny Johnson III — Locker Room Guy
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1558657186145918979
Terrance Mitchell — Lockdown
https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1557868384397582336
Terrance Mitchell — Forcing Turnovers
https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1557877243514261504
Shane Lemieux — Injured
https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1558814963678027777
Kayvon Thibodeaux — Highlight Reel
https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1558129936841330690
Kayvon Thibodeaux — Unfinished Product
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1557874413298716674
Jevon Holland — People Pleaser
https://twitter.com/KingOfPhinland/status/1558831714394324992
Verone McKinley — Effort Plays
https://twitter.com/KingOfPhinland/status/1558616588416434176
