ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason

While many Oregon fans have been focused on fall camp taking place in Eugene and the Ducks’ first scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, a whole host of pro Ducks saw some action at the NFL level in the first week of the preseason.

While a handful of veteran Ducks and established starters did not see the field, as is customary in the preseason, we saw a lot of former Oregon players get onto the gridiron and go to work, trying to earn a roster spot and move their way up the depth chart.

So how did things go, and what is the buzz like after the weekend? Here’s a look at some of the best highlights and social media reactions for the pro Ducks in the league:

Justin Herbert — Forever Shy

https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime/status/1558871570868731904

Marcus Mariota — On the Run

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793

Marcus Mariota — High Expectations

https://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120

Marcus Mariota — The Dog in Him

https://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232

Anthony Brown — Dropping Dimes

https://twitter.com/7RoundsInHeaven/status/1557900952941862917

Anthony Brown — Looking for Someone to Blame

https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1558111431651782657

Anthony Brown — A Decent Statline

https://twitter.com/haydenherrera/status/1557938077263269888

DeForest Buckner — Great Tecnhique

https://twitter.com/PFF_Anthony/status/1558798636754026501

Joe Walker — Always Making Plays

https://twitter.com/senorjessroot/status/1558252396198776832

Penei Sewell — Sophomore Breakout

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1558238271892856833

Penei Sewell — Great Technique

https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1556842517726904320

Brady Breeze — Practice Highlight

https://twitter.com/JordanJ_/status/1555631762448912384

Johnny Johnson — First NFL TD

https://twitter.com/johnnny_yamms/status/1558666519500001282

Johnny Johnson III — Spin Cycle

https://twitter.com/NickSchwagerNFL/status/1558918804805242880

Johnny Johnson III — Locker Room Guy

https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1558657186145918979

Terrance Mitchell — Lockdown

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1557868384397582336

Terrance Mitchell — Forcing Turnovers

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1557877243514261504

Shane Lemieux — Injured

https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1558814963678027777

Kayvon Thibodeaux — Highlight Reel

https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1558129936841330690

Kayvon Thibodeaux — Unfinished Product

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1557874413298716674

Jevon Holland — People Pleaser

https://twitter.com/KingOfPhinland/status/1558831714394324992

Verone McKinley — Effort Plays

https://twitter.com/KingOfPhinland/status/1558616588416434176

1

1