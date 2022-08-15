Read full article on original website
masonwebtv.com
Final Mason County Primary Election Results
Election officials with the Mason County Auditor’s Office certified the August 2nd Primary Election on Tuesday. Officially, Democrat Miguel Gutierrez and incumbent Republican Sharon Trask will face off in the General Election for Mason County Commissioner District 3. Gutierrez finished with 2,387 votes (43.03%) and Trask had 1,666 (40.05%). The third candidate in the race, Republican Mark Carlson, ended up with 1,487 votes (26.82%). And there were four write-in votes (0.07%).
masonwebtv.com
Watch North Mason School Board
[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the August 18, 2022, North Mason School Board. Board members and staff are in-person in the board room at the district office, 71 East Campus Drive in Belfair, beginning at 6:30 PM. The North Mason School Board usually meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 PM.
masonwebtv.com
SR 302 at Little Minter Creek Closed until Aug. 23
Complications during installation of a new culvert have delayed the reopening of a section of State Route 302 on the Key Peninsula in Pierce County. The highway will remain closed until the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 23. During the extended closure, drivers will continue to follow the signed detour for...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
masonwebtv.com
COVID-19 Report for Thursday 8/18/2022: 5 New Cases in Mason County
Mason County Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Thursday, August 18, 2022. This data covers two days: August 15, 2022 and August 16, 2022. No one from Mason County is currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Latest Case Rates from Mason County Public Health:. 7-day case...
masonwebtv.com
Mason PUD 1 Op-Ed: Value of Lower Snake River Dams
The Lower Snake River Dams are Essential to Maintain the Power Grid and Combat Climate Change. For years, our PUD, and the northwest public power community at large, has tried to communicate to our public ratepayers that the Lower Snake River Dams (LSRDs) are an essential source of clean, reliable, renewable and affordable hydropower generation for Mason County and for millions of households in the Northwest. Mason County PUD 1 receives over 85% of our energy from hydropower. The four lower Snake River dams – Ice Harbor, Lower Monument, Little Goose and Lower Granite – are a part of the Federal Columbia River Power System, the largest source of clean electricity in the region. These dams alone produce well over 2,000 MW of sustained winter peaking capacity of clean, reliable, carbon-free energy.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Chronicle
Tyler Rental ‘Saved the Day’ by Donating Water Truck for Southwest Washington Fair
On Monday, less than 24 hours before the start of the Southwest Washington Fair, volunteers in the horse arena found themselves in a predicament. “4H horse department is in a bind,” Wade Samuelson wrote on Facebook. “Our water truck died and we need a single-axle water truck immediately for use through Sunday for watering the arena.”
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
The Suburban Times
Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies
COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th. I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
gigharbornow.org
Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle
Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
1705 Dock St #501
Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!
q13fox.com
King County Sheriff's Office investigating missing texts from then-Seattle Mayor Durkan in 2020
SEATTLE - The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 that it is in the early stages of investigating missing text messages from then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city leaders from 2020. Nearly 10 months' worth of Durkan's text messages were unaccounted for following an investigation triggered by...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save The Masonic Building of Washington, also known as Landmark on the Sound. "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
Residents of Puyallup mobile home community slated for closure struggle to find affordable housing
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Rigo Berto said he first moved into his mobile home in 2019 on 27th Avenue SE in Puyallup, hoping to get a fresh start for his new family, but was shocked to learn that the land his home sits on would be sold just a few years later.
