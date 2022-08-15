Read full article on original website
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Tenants and legislators push to lift ban on rent control
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tenants and legislators are calling for lawmakers to use the veto session to pass a law that protects and assists tenants with their rent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 47% of Illinois renters are paying more than 30% of their income to keep a roof over their heads.
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
All-Inclusive Care Program for the Elderly to expand choices in care for Illinois seniors
ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Secret Service at Southeast
Springfield Public Schools District 186 is hosting a program in partnership with the United States Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center Program. United States Attorney, Greg Harris and Illinois States Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be in attendance. The program will focus on the United States Secret Service research, analysis...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Illinois ComEd customers to get refund
(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
Illinois receives $215 million to rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets
ALTON, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, $215 million was awarded in capital grant funding by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The money is going to be used to rebuild Illinois's Downtown and Main Streets. The Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represent...
Governor’s Sale of Champions ties records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of the best livestock in the state were auctioned off Tuesday evening at the Governor’s Sale of Champions. Livestock exhibitors compete for their animals to be named Grand Champion, and then are auctioned off for Ag Day at the state fair. The proceeds go partially to back to the exhibitor’s […]
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Illinois boosts early childhood education funding by $54 million
CHICAGO (WICS) — More money is going toward early childhood education in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are a 10% increase and will serve 4,500 additional...
Parents and teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K-12 students on their 2022 Illinois individual income tax returns. Parents or legal guardians of students K-12 can take a 25% tax credit for...
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
