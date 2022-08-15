ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
The Boot

Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022

Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
Maren Morris
The Boot

Drake Milligan Announces Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

America’s Got Talent contestant and Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist Drake Milligan has announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will drop on September 15. The 14-song collection, produced by the legendary Tony Brown (George Strait, Reba McEntire) and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood, will prominently feature Milligan’s Texas...
The Boot

Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates After Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant is postponing more shows as she continues to heal from injuries sustained from a bike accident last month. Her management announced Friday (Aug. 12) that the majority of her fall schedule will be rescheduled. The new postponement affects tour dates that were scheduled for September and October. Grant...
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
The Boot

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Van Andrew, Rachel Wammack + More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Van Andrew. "Sad Cowboys and Rock...
The Boot

Garth Brooks Hopes to Help Open a Police Substation in Downtown Nashville

Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area. Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.
The Boot

The Boot

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

