Honey Harper Put Their Own Spin on Retro Southern Rock in ‘Broken Token’ [LISTEN]
Honey Harper are set to release their sophomore album Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky on Oct. 28 via ATO Records. The innovative, genre-bending outfit have shared their first cut from the project today (Aug. 16), which serves as a modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s. Anchored...
David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour
David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022
Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.
JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. While the investigation continues, foul...
Ernest Plans First-Ever Headlining Run With His 2022 Sucker for Small Towns Tour
"Flower Shops" up-and-comer Ernest is taking his show on the road as a headliner for the first time ever. Beginning in early October, he'll hit college towns across the South and Midwest for his 11-date Sucker for Small Towns Tour. Jake Worthington, Noah Hicks and Lauren Watkins are splitting the opening slot on the trek.
Garth Brooks Caps Three-Year U.S. Stadium Tour With Blowout Show in Houston
From under the stage rose the man in black — black hat, black pearl snap — grinning wildly and prepared to entertain 60,000-plus people. Garth Brooks wrapped his three-year-long stadium tour in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night (Aug. 6), and his excited energy was matched — and then some — by the crowd inside the Texans' NRG Stadium.
Chase Rice Shares a Glimpse of His Travels in ‘Key West & Colorado’ Music Video [Watch]
Chase Rice's latest single, "Key West & Colorado," recounts a man's journey to forget an ex-love, and in the official music video for the song, Rice is sharing clips from his own cross-country travels. The video follows the singer on a nine-day road trip in his truck with an Airstream...
Drake Milligan Announces Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’
America’s Got Talent contestant and Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist Drake Milligan has announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will drop on September 15. The 14-song collection, produced by the legendary Tony Brown (George Strait, Reba McEntire) and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood, will prominently feature Milligan’s Texas...
Anthony D’Amato Navigates Through Heartbreak in ‘Ships in the Night’ [PREMIERE]
Accomplished singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato yearns for a love that will turn the tides in his aching new story-song "Ships in the Night," which is premiering exclusively today (Aug. 17) at The Boot. "'Ships in the Night' is a song about longing and desire," D'Amato tells The Boot. "I imagined a...
Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates After Bicycle Accident
Amy Grant is postponing more shows as she continues to heal from injuries sustained from a bike accident last month. Her management announced Friday (Aug. 12) that the majority of her fall schedule will be rescheduled. The new postponement affects tour dates that were scheduled for September and October. Grant...
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Van Andrew, Rachel Wammack + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Van Andrew. "Sad Cowboys and Rock...
Garth Brooks Hopes to Help Open a Police Substation in Downtown Nashville
Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area. Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.
