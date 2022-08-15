Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Chamber ribbon-cutting at Get a Grip this Saturday
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced its next ribbon-cutting will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, at Get A Grip Resurfacing. “We started right around November 2017, and that’s kind of why we’re here now,” said Get A Grip Resurfacing co-owner Nick Bingham. “We’re having an open house, but it’s more like an anniversary. We’re celebrating the five-year anniversary of our business Get A Grip.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford initiates new conservation program
SAFFORD — The City of Safford has begun its new conservation program, starting with the community’s young people. “One of the areas that we wanted to begin with is with is working with children, students,” said City Manager John Cassella. “So we did meet with the (Safford Unified) School District this week and began discussion with them to figure out how we can roll this out, how we insert ourselves into the classroom, and then we’ll go over some of the curriculum.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Financial losses result in Balloon Extravaganza cancellation
SAFFORD — Executive Director Vance Bryce recommended to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Events and Finance Committees to discontinue organizing the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza starting this year. The members of each committee accepted the recommendation. Last New Year, the event drew 20 hot air balloon pilots to the Gila Valley in a spectacular aerial display of bright colors and skillful maneuvering.
gilavalleycentral.net
Still time to help with the Community Health Needs Assessment
SAFFORD — Residents in Graham and Greenlee counties still have time to help Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the two counties’ Health Departments learn about the health needs in the area. The Community Health Needs Assessment remains live until Sept. 17. “Our goal is really to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilavalleycentral.net
Trust for Public Land and Partners Protect Additional 7,800 Acres of Critical Grasslands near Chiricahua Mountains
WILLCOX, Ariz. — Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced today that 7,852 acres of the Cienega Ranch has been protected through the purchase of a conservation easement from the ranch owner. The ranch is located near the Willcox Playa, location of the hugely popular annual Wings over Willcox birding and nature festival and the main destination for the 30,000 sandhill cranes that winter in Arizona.
gilavalleycentral.net
Edward Brian Maloy
Edward Brian Maloy, of Safford, entered into eternal life Friday evening, August 12, 2022, at the Haven of Safford. He was 73. Ed was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 25, 1949, and was adopted at birth by Leslie Grover Maloy and Nelda Pomeroy Maloy. He grew up in Safford, Arizona, where he played football and later went to Eastern Arizona College.
gilavalleycentral.net
Substance Abuse Coalition says, ‘Thanks,’ to Pima, Thatcher
THATCHER — Kathy Grimes with the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition made presentations of appreciation to the Pima and Thatcher Town Councils this month, following the towns’ assistance with a series of events for young people during the summer. “We had our pool night in Pima,” Grimes said....
gilavalleycentral.net
Pioneer History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roseberry Larsen
Santaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple—the first to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC unveils new logo, modernized Gila Hank; classic Hank remains in retro role
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College unveiled a new brand identity that features a primary logo and modernized Gila Hank during its faculty and staff Monster Symposium this week. The College’s Gila Hank — designed in 1947 by The Arizona Republic cartoonist, Reg Manning – will remain as a classic look on campus touchpoints. The College’s traditional purple and gold colors will also remain.
gilavalleycentral.net
Constance Lorraine Mayo
Constance Lorraine Mayo, of Safford, entered into rest eternal Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, with her husband of 58 years, Bob, watching over her. She was 81. Connie was born in Pennsylvania to David and Virginia Wilson. She enlisted in the United States...
Comments / 0