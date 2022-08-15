Read full article on original website
Litter prevention solutions offered
The Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force has released its initial recommendations on establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana. The task force was established by executive order in January and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says the solutions range from educating the public to promoting community litter abatement activities..
Entergy releases additional details on how some customers can receive assistance in paying their bills
Beginning Wednesday morning eligible Entergy customers can apply for a one-time $150 credit on their bill. Entergy spokesperson David Freese says they’ve pledged $4.4 million, and the United Way is helping them with the application process, To see if you are eligible visit the bill pay section on Entergy’s website.
