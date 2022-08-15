ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

louisianaradionetwork.com

Litter prevention solutions offered

The Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force has released its initial recommendations on establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana. The task force was established by executive order in January and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says the solutions range from educating the public to promoting community litter abatement activities..
