Read full article on original website
Related
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: High water reported in Lufkin on Jefferson Avenue
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As heavy rain moves through deep East Texas, Lufkin police are warning the public that there is high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials say they expect areas of flooding as rainfall continues through midnight.
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
messenger-news.com
Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief
LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
KLTV
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
The Diboll Police Had Perfect Response to Call: “Kids Shooting a .22 Rifle in the City”
Listen we all know that guns can be scary, especially if you've never been properly trained to use one or know much about them -- which seems to be the case here. But we love how the police in Diboll, TX responded to a call about kids "shooting a rifle in the city."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
KLTV
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
KTRE
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
KSLA
Center police searching for missing man
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
kjas.com
Pendleton Park construction has started
Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
KLTV
Storm blows roof off Maydelle VFD
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The roof of the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department was blown off in a storm that came through Wednesday evening. According to Fire Chief Jody Gray, he received a call last night and headed out around 5:30 to see the damage. Gray said about 75 percent...
Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County
Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
messenger-news.com
Hay Thieves Hit Local Barn Twice in One Week
HOUSTON COUNTY – Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find several criminals that have been stealing hay in the area. The owner of the barn is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these criminals. The criminals pulled up to a property last weekend with what appeared to be a 16-foot trailer and pushed several big hay bales before leaving the scene.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0