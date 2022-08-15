ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Angelina County, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Society
Angelina County, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#East Texas#Texas State#Texas Forest Fest#Brookshire Brothers#Mcwilliams Son Heating#Townsquare Media#The Pom Squad Dance Team#Hurricane Ike
messenger-news.com

Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief

LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KTRE

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Center police searching for missing man

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
CENTER, TX
kjas.com

Pendleton Park construction has started

Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydelle VFD

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The roof of the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department was blown off in a storm that came through Wednesday evening. According to Fire Chief Jody Gray, he received a call last night and headed out around 5:30 to see the damage. Gray said about 75 percent...
MAYDELLE, TX
KICKS 105

Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County

Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Hay Thieves Hit Local Barn Twice in One Week

HOUSTON COUNTY – Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find several criminals that have been stealing hay in the area. The owner of the barn is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these criminals. The criminals pulled up to a property last weekend with what appeared to be a 16-foot trailer and pushed several big hay bales before leaving the scene.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy