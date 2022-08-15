20 Incredible Tiger Woods Records

Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of his generation, and arguably the greatest of all time. After an outstanding junior, college and amateur career, he burst onto the scene after turning professional in 1996, aged 20, becoming World No.1 before the end of the following year. While injury has slowed him down and limited how many events a year Woods can play, he’s still a massive draw and holder of an almost endless list of records. Here are 20 of the most impressive:

1. PGA Tour Money List

No player in history has won more money than Tiger on the PGA Tour, and he is the only man with over $100million in earnings. He has won just under $121million in career prize money, more than $25million clear of his closest rival, Phil Mickelson.

2. World No.1

Tiger holds the record for most weeks as world number one at 683, as well as most consecutive weeks, 281. That means he has been ranked the best golfer in the world for over 12 years in total, and spent the whole year as World No.1 eight times - 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

3. Triple Winner

Woods is the only player to win the US Junior, US Amateur and US Open - he’s done so three times each.

4. PGA Tour Wins

No-one has won more PGA Tour events than Tiger’s 82, though Sam Snead did win the same amount.

5. Consecutive Cuts

Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made the cut in 142 consecutive events, breaking the previous PGA Tour record of 113, previously held by Byron Nelson.

6. Keeping It Low

The record for successive rounds of 68 or better on the PGA Tour is 14, set by Tiger in 2007-08.

7. Youngest Grand Slam Winner

Tiger became the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam of The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open Championship when he won the 2000 Open aged just 24. Woods joined Gene Sarazan, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus in completing the career Grand Slam.

8. Quicker Than Jack

He was also the quickest to the Grand Slam, winning his in his 93rd start, compared to Nicklaus’ 125. He and Nicklaus are the only players to win all four events at least three times.

9. Tiger Slam

Tiger is the only player to win four men’s Majors in a row. He won the 2000 US Open, Open and PGA Championship before winning the 2001 Masters in what became known as ‘The Tiger Slam’.

10. Major Winning Margins

Woods is the only player to win all four Majors by at least five strokes.

11. Young Master

Tiger became the youngest Masters winner in 1997 at the age of 21 years, 104 days but is only the second oldest winner behind Nicklaus, having won his most recent title in 2019 aged 43. If he wins another Green Jacket, he will hold both records.

12. Record Rounds Of Par Or Better

The PGA Tour record for most consecutive rounds at par or better is 52, held of course by Tiger. The 13-tournament stretch ran from the third round of the 2000 Byron Nelson Classic through the first round of the 2001 Phoenix Open.Pars

13. Season Scoring Average

Tiger’s scoring average of 68.17 in 2000 was the lowest in PGA Tour history, beating the 68.33 average by Byron Nelson in 1945.

14. Three Gr-eight Seasons

By winning the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship, Tiger became the first player in PGA Tour history to win at least eight times in three different seasons.



15. Masters Margin

Tiger holds the record for the largest margin of victory at The Masters. In 1997 he won the Green Jacket by 12 strokes.

16. Walking The US Open

He also holds the record for the largest margin of victory at the US Open. He won the 2000 event by 15 strokes, a record for the 72-hole format.



17. Easy Open

The record for the largest winning margin at the Open (since 1900) is also held by Tiger. Again in 2000, Woods won the Claret Jug by a record: 8 strokes.



18. Double Defence

Woods is the only player to successfully defend the PGA Championship twice. He won back-to-back titles in 1999/2000 and 2006/2007.

19. Matchplay Hammerings

Tiger holds the record for most World Matchplay tournament wins with three (2003, 2004, 2008) and is the only player to successfully defend it. He also holds the record for the biggest win in the final, 8&7 against Stewart Cink in 2008 (36 holes) and the biggest win in any match, 9&8 against Stephen Ames in the 2006 first round (18 holes). It’s not possible to win an 18-hole matchplay game any quicker, though technically a 10&8 win would be better!

20. Player Of The Year

Woods has been named the PGA Player of the Year a record 11 times, PGA Tour Player of the Year a record 11 times and PGA Tour Money Leader a record 10 times. He has won both the Vardon Trophy (awarded by the PGA of America to the PGA Tour's leader in scoring average) and the Byron Nelson Award (the PGA Tour’s award for the lowest adjusted scoring average for the year) a record nine times each.

