Local Steals and Deals: She’s Birdie, inPowered Lights and Rush Charge Trident

Local Steals and Deals 3 ways to save on back to school shopping with She’s Birdie, inPowered Lights and Rush Charge Trident

12 August, 2022

3 ways to save on back to school shopping with She’s Birdie, inPowered Lights and Rush Charge Trident

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Back to school savings with She’s Birdie, inPowered Lights and Rush Charge Trident.

It’s that time of year when summer is wrapping up and it’s time to get the kids back to college. Some parents are worried about how setting them up can be costly. Preparing for dorm life is easy with deals that will keep them prepared and safe. Plus, they won’t break the bank. She’s Birdie, inPowered Lights and Rush Charge Trident are perfect for their new homes. Save up to 34% off!

She's Birdie

Deal: $22.50

Retail: $29.95

(While supplies last)

25%Off

College campus security offices have more reported safety incidents than we’d like to imagine. This is why every student should carry a Birdie Personal Safety Alarm. It’s lightweight and has a loud alarm and flashing strobe light that can be easily activated to deter an attack. We’re getting one for every young adult we know. It’s a great deal at 25% off!

inPowered Lights - Lamp Angel

Deal: $52.99

Retail: $79.99

(While supplies last)

34%Off

Whether they’re living off campus or in a dorm, one of the best things you can get for your college kid is an inPowered Lights Lamp Angel. It can act as a night light, bedside lamp or table lamp. What makes it unique is the Autolight Technology that turns the lamp on automatically when the power goes out. It comes in cool colors and gives everyone peace of mind. The best part? It’s 34% off!

Rush Charge Trident

Deal: $44.99

Retail: $60.00

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Get your student ready for a successful year with all of the supplies they need. Rush Charge Trident is a great choice for those who need a charge after a long day in class. It’s got the best features and charges three devices at once. The pass-through charging technology means you can recharge your phone and the Rush Charge simultaneously. It’s a winner at 25% off!